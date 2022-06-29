Sadie Sink isn’t just a powerhouse on one of the most popular shows out there. She’s also one of the leads in megastar Taylor Swift’s directorial debut, All Too Well: The Short Film.

The film is an adaptation of the 10-minute version of Swift’s song, “All Too Well.” It stars Sink alongside Dylan O’Brien. They begin the piece as a thriving couple, deeply in love and very committed to one another. However, as the short continues, their relationship takes a turn, sparking fights and, ultimately, heartbreak.

It’s a beautifully crafted piece that does suggest that Swift has some real directing chops that could be well worth exploring further. In fact, Swift herself has expressed interest in helming a feature film.

Image via Taylor Swift

During a recent Collider Ladies Night conversation with Sink in celebration of the release of Stranger Things 4, we took a moment to discuss her collaboration with Swift. Here’s what Sink said when asked about Swift's feature directing ambitions and what she thinks Swift could offer another ensemble as an actor’s director:

“I would love to see that happen and I think that it absolutely should happen because she’s someone who’s just so driven. When she has an idea, she will execute it exactly how her mind envisioned it. She’s very instinctual and it was just really amazing to kind of watch her work. And obviously she is a writer as well — she’s a poet I guess is a better way to put it, so to have that kind of mind directing the short film, it was really special and something that I don’t think I’d ever experienced before because she’s so visual and descriptive with her words and the treatment that she made for us. And to see how she made it come to life was pretty incredible. And the way that she worked with actors too, because I think that was something that she was more unfamiliar with, but handled it as if she’d been doing it for the longest time.”

Image via Taylor Swift

All Too Well: The Short is mighty powerful from start to finish, but there’s one especially remarkable performance beat for Sink and O’Brien. It’s a three-minute argument in a kitchen and almost the entire thing is captured in a single shot. Here’s what Sink had to say about tackling such intense, emotional material in a lengthy oner:

“I think the key to that really was that there were no expectations at all. It was just, ‘Yeah, we’re just gonna roll the camera and just see what happens. This is what the conversation is about. This is where I’d like it to end, and see what happens. I don’t even know if I‘m gonna use this, but go ahead!’ And doing it and not really knowing when they were gonna cut, and just kind of not caring and living in that moment in that little scene was pretty amazing to see how that played out. In the moment I didn’t remember what I was saying or anything that I was doing really and then watching it in the end I was like, ‘Oh yeah, that’s like a full scene! Oh my god!’ So it made sense why she kept it.”

