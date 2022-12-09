Taylor Swift is adding another feather to her cap! The singer/songwriter is set to make her feature directorial debut in a feature backed by Searchlight Pictures, Variety has reported. Per the new report, she’ll be directing from an original script written by her.

The eleven-time Grammy winner has a reputation for transitioning across musical genres, incorporating pop, country, indie folk, and alternative rock. She also recently became the only solo artist ever to be honored with two Best Direction awards at the 2022 VMA Awards for her work on All Too Well: The Short Film and The Man. Commending the artist Searchlight Presidents David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield, said of the collaboration,

“Taylor is a once in a generation artist and storyteller. It is a genuine joy and privilege to collaborate with her as she embarks on this exciting and new creative journey.”

Based on her transparency and talent Swift is the most loved artist on the globe. Her fandom supports all of her endeavors, and her directorial debut is not going to be any different. Her recent 14-minute-long production All Too Well: The Short Film, starring Stranger Things’ Sadie Sink and Teen Wolf's Dylan O’Brien was a hit among fans. She wrote and directed the short which was screened at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival and Toronto International Film Festival gathering much critical praise and applause.

The short film apparently chronicled the romance turned heartbreak between Swift and actor Jake Gyllenhaal that inspired her to write one the heart touching number. Sink and O'Brien brought Swift's characters to life with emotional performances telling an incredibly moving tale of love, power, gaslighting, and heartache in the 15-minute film.

Swift is the only woman in history to have won the Grammy Award for Album of the Year three times, on separate occasions. And has received multiple accolades throughout her career and as an iconic songwriter of her generation, with a massive fan following, Swift has been involved through and through in the visual representation of her songs in music videos. There’s no doubt about her capabilities and talent to bring another heartwarming story on the big screen with various twists and turns. What remains to be seen is whether her new story will again be inspired by real-life events, if so, which ones. Swift is also an actor appearing in features like Valentine’s Day, Cats and most recently in David O. Russell’s Amsterdam.

No further details about the project are known yet!