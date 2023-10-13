The Big Picture Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour has the potential to be the highest grossing movie of 2023, based on its record-breaking presale earnings of over $100 million.

The ongoing dispute between SAG-AFTRA and AMPTP could have significant implications for the industry, with accusations of "bullying tactics" during negotiations.

Miramax has won the television rights to the Halloween franchise and plans to develop a cinematic universe across film and television, sparking discussion among our hosts.



For today’s show, Perri Nemiroff and Steve Weintraub get ready for a big weekend at the box office, giving their predictions for the opening of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour. Does this concert film have the potential to be the highest grossing movie of 2023? Are you ready for it? Find out what they think by watching the episode in the video at the top of this article, or you can listen to it in podcast form below.

While Taylor Swift charges ahead with her record-breaking world tour, AMC, Cinemark, and Regal theaters are opening their doors to fans this weekend for one of the highest grossing concert films in history, based solely on presale earnings surpassing $100 million. The Eras Tour, according to Ross Bonaime, “is nothing short of astounding,” taking audiences into sold-out stadiums for a musical journey that spans all 10 albums across 17 years of Swift’s chart-dominating career. So how is this going to affect the box office this weekend? Steve and Perri place their bets on whether Eras can take the year's biggest film and how much it can pull at the domestic box office.

In addition to Swift predictions, Perri and Steve discuss some more disheartening news. On October 12th, it was announced that SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP remain at a stand still, with SAG accusing the studios of implementing “bullying tactics” during negotiations. After a strike that lasted five months, the WGA was able to meet a hard-earned agreement, so hopes were high when SAG went back to the table. So what does this refusal mean for the industry moving forward? And how do the ripple effects impact more than just Hollywood? Finally, our hosts weigh in on the bizarre news that Miramax has come out victorious during a heated bidding war for television rights to the Halloween franchise from Trancas International Films, who recently produced David Gordon Green and Blumhouse Productions’ Halloween trilogy. According to Deadline, Miramax plans to develop a Halloween series with hopes of launching a cinematic universe across film and television. So how are our hosts feeling about this decision? Get Steve and Perri's thoughts in today's episode of Collider Dailies at the top of this article or listen to their conversation in the podcast below:

