The Big Picture Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour has become the highest-grossing concert film domestically, raking in $178.2 million at the box office.

The film had a successful international launch, earning $71.8 million from 94 markets, resulting in a global opening of $123.5 million.

Swift's unconventional approach of partnering with AMC Theaters instead of major studios has been a successful and lucrative decision for both parties.

Alongside the announcement that Taylor Swift's phenomenally successful The Eras Tour concert film would be available to rent digitally on December 13th, another milestone was stealthily passed by the biggest concert movie in history as Miss Americana snuck past the $250 million mark at the worldwide box office this week.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour has surpassed the $250 million global milestone, with AMC reporting a split of slightly over $178.2 million from the domestic box office and $71.8 million from the international market. The concert film, now the highest-grossing ever domestically, commenced its global rollout in mid-October.

Its North American opening of $92.8 million marked the second-best start for October, following Joker. That gargantuan debut came for a film that was produced with a tiny budget ranging between $10 million and $20 million. The international launch contributed significantly, with a debut of $30.7 million from 94 markets across 4,527 venues, resulting in a global opening of $123.5 million, bigger than some blockbuster movies this year, justifying her unorthodox approach to releasing the movie.

Close

In a groundbreaking decision regarding the project's distribution, Swift and her team opted for a unique approach. They chose not to rely on major studios like Warner Bros. or Universal to bring the movie to Swift's fans. Instead, they formed a direct partnership with AMC Theaters to release the film. This unconventional strategy has proven highly successful for both the singer and the movie theaters, as they stand to receive a significant share of the total earnings from the global box office for The Eras Tour.

Where Can I See 'The Eras Tour'?

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour returns to multiplexes on Thursday, November 30, while Swift recently revealed that the film will start streaming on December 13, coinciding with her birthday. The streaming version will feature three extra songs not included in the theatrical release — "Long Live", "Wildest Dreams" and "The Archer". The on-demand availability is initially planned for the U.S., Canada, and with details about additional countries to be disclosed soon.

Until recently, the movie maintained an exceptional 100% "fresh" rating on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. However, it has now dipped to 99%, with only one negative review — there's always a rotten apple in the bunch — out of 82. Despite this, The Eras Tour will forever uphold its flawless A+ CinemaScore from its opening day audiences. In a glowing review, Collider's Ross Bonaime described the film as "an incredible testament to Taylor Swift's already monumental career.

In a related update from AMC, the concert documentary Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé will kick off its global theatrical release on Friday, December 1.