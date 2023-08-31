The Big Picture Taylor Swift's concert film, The Eras Tour, has already surpassed $10 million in pre-sale tickets.

Swifties around the world are still recovering from the news that Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour would be hitting theaters this October. This understandable caused much excitement across social media and forced The Exorcist: Believer to move up its release date a week early to make room for Taylor Swift’s massive fanbase. The concert film even crashed the AMC app to the surprise of no one. However, among that chaos, The Eras Tour has already sung its way past $10 million in pre-sale tickets, according to a new report from Deadline.

The AMC theatres-distributed concert film is already beating a few high-profile films released in the last number of years. This includes some of the Marvel variety like Eternals which made around $13 million in pre-sales before its release — in its entire pre-sale period. The Eras Tour has nearly eclipsed that in less than 10 hours and it's expected to make considerably more by the end of the day. All eyes are on Swift to see how much her film can make in its opening weekend. The sky’s the limit as it looks to blow other popular concert films like Justin Bieber: Never Say Never out of the water. Especially since The Eras Tour doesn’t have any major competition in its first weekend. Again, Swift already scared off one of horror's most iconic cinematic demons.

The Power of Taylor Swift

While Swift has arguably been the most popular singer/songwriter of the last two decades, her power is stronger than ever. Thanks to things like her Eras Tour covering all 10 of her albums, newly recorded “Taylor’s Versions” of her first six albums, and her latest album “Midnights”, Swift has been on a hot streak, reminding the world why she’s the best in show business. 2023 has been taken over by Swift’s Eras Tour with fans flooding social media with their nostalgic Swiftie homages and the best moments on stage so far. Swift is one of the most dedicated artists in terms of the love she shows her fans. This film is another great example of that and a fun way for fans to get involved in the musician's rich library of songs — particularly those who couldn’t afford to see her live in concert.

When Does ‘The Eras Tour’ Concert Film Release?

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour hits theaters on October 13, 2023. Until then, you can pre-order your Eras Tour movie tickets on AMC’s website or see the film at your local Cinemark. Canadian Swifties can grab tickets at Cineplex and Mexican Swifties can see it at Cinépolis.