The Big Picture The Eras Tour offers a three-hour cinematic experience that showcases Taylor Swift's diverse music and captivating performances.

Non-Swifties can appreciate Swift's masterful songwriting and may recognize some of her popular songs, while also discovering new ones with relatable lyrics.

The film provides a crash course on Swift's career, highlighting her musical evolution and showing why she is considered a disruptor in the industry. It's a whole experience that captures the emotion and theatricality of each era.

If you tried going to the movies next weekend, the probability of having seen a swarm of Swifties (Taylor Swift’s passionate fans) invading your favorite cinema is extremely high, with the probability of you being able to hear the dialogue to your film being abysmally low. You might even consider leaving the cinema and figure out the ending to Saw X or The Exorcist: Believer some other day. But what if, instead of trying to continue with your spooky marathon, you decided to press pause and join the tour de force concert film that is The Eras Tour? Though not targeted to non-Swifties, the cinematic release is a way to get in touch with a wider audience that might get a new perspective on what Swift brings to the musical table.

With each passing day, every American (and one Mexican) city visited up to now by Swift has witnessed the phenomenon that this stadium tour represents. Whether it’s through tourism revenue, symbolical city name changes, or the avalanche of celebrities that assist on each date, Swift’s undeniable impact is also unprecedented – so it’d be completely understandable to want to know what the fuss is all about. Buying a ticket as a non-Swiftie for The Eras Tour will open your eyes to understanding why Bloomberg Businessweek stated all the way back in 2014 that “Taylor Swift is the music industry.”

What Can A Non-Swiftie Get From ‘The Eras Tour’?

As a non-Swiftie, you will get a three-hour cinematic experience that will be well worth the admission price. Originally, Swift was supposed to tour in 2020 with "Lover," her seventh studio album, but the COVID-19 pandemic truncated those plans, and three more albums – "Folklore," "Evermore," and "Midnights" – were released after. So, she decided to go big instead of going home and incorporated all albums into the tour. While you might think of this as an exaggeration, her diverse genre-mixing makes for an interesting and engaging dynamic. Swift hops from pop, to country, to alternative folk, to revenge rock pop, back to alternative folk, and closing with dreamy pop extravaganza, and she shines in all of them.

The setlist totals 40 songs – leaving five from the original concert setlist out – spanning 17+ years of career and nine of her ten eras. Given that you won’t know the lyrics to most (or all) of her songs, bathroom breaks are valid, but if you pay close attention to the ones you get to see and hear, you’ll realize Swift is a master in songwriting. Even not being a Swiftie, the film is bound to have at least a few songs you have heard choruses of or, better yet, songs you haven’t heard before whose lyrics resonate with you. And even if that isn’t enough, you’re extremely likely to be imbued with the fellow Swifties’ energy when they sing the whole ten minutes of “All Too Well” or dance to the rhythm of “Shake It Off.”

Taylor Swift’s Eras Explained For Non-Swifties

If you decide to embark on the adventure of watching The Eras Tour, it’s very likely someone will fill you in on each era’s significance, or that you’ll end up Googling them the second you get home. This – ahem – swift summary can help clarify as well. The film opens with "Lover," Swift’s seventh album in which she mixes her catchy pop tunes with her first foray into taking a political stance. Moving on to "Fearless" – Swift’s second album and her transition into mainstream music by incorporating pop into her country tunes – three of the album’s songs are performed in the film. "Evermore" then takes the spotlight, with a cinematically witchy performance that captivates the audience, particularly with “Marjorie,” a tribute to Swift’s grandmother and anyone who’s left this life. Swifties are in charge of letting everyone know how important "Reputation" is when this era starts, representing Swift’s comeback after her Kim Kardashian/Kanye West debacle. The "Speak Now" era has a short-lived but impactful representation with “Enchanted” sung by Swift while wearing a princess-y dress.

"Red," Swift’s full-pop fourth album, comes into the movie as a contagiously joyous party, with her now-famous tradition of handing out her hat while singing “22” immortalized in film by giving it to late Kobe Bryant’s six-year-old daughter, Bianka Bryant. "Folklore," the first album released during the pandemic, boasts lyrics that weave complex stories like “The Last Great American Dynasty” or the high school love triangle depicted in “Betty," “Cardigan” (one of the songs that were left out), and “August.” The fifth album, "1989," which is a celebration of Swift while denouncing media scrutiny, is a cheerful set with perhaps her most catchy songs. Though Swift’s self-titled debut album is the only one without a dedicated era, it set the basis of the talented country singer she was aiming to become. To compensate, The Eras Tour concert film features one of the album’s songs, “Our Song,” in the acoustic surprise songs section. The film closes with a seven-song extravaganza giving the spotlight to Swift’s latest release, "Midnights," which ends with “Karma” on the highest of notes.

‘The Eras Tour’ Is a Crash Course on Taylor Swift

You may be a non-Swiftie for a variety of reasons, but it's worth taking a chance on The Eras Tour. It’s a crash course on how the singer’s dedication and hard work have taken her to the cusp of fame, becoming a disruptor of the musical scene. The film's impact can already be felt, with theaters catching a break and artists like Beyoncé announcing their upcoming concert movies as well. The Eras Tour is more than just a film, it’s a whole experience that takes you through Swift’s diverse, almost 20-year career. Sam Wrench’s direction captures all the emotion and theatricality that each era has to give. True, if your mind is set on a forceful silence when watching a movie, then it might not be for you, but if you’re willing to live the experience as if you were at the VIP seats of the SoFi Stadium, The Eras Tour really lives up to the “concert” part of concert film.