The Big Picture Taylor Swift's concert film, The Eras Tour, was produced independently and released in theaters, bypassing the studio system amid the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.

With the film's success, streaming platforms are vying for the rights to distribute The Eras Tour, but negotiations with Team Swift are on hold until the strike is resolved.

The Eras Tour has already achieved impressive box office numbers, grossing over $178 million worldwide in its second week and receiving positive reviews, making it the number one concert film of all time.

Taylor Swift is already an ally to Hollywood and SAG-AFTRA, following the release of her groundbreaking concert film, The Eras Tour. The film, which was produced independently by Swift and then launched in theatres while bypassing the studio system altogether, was made during the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike — and Swift made sure the film secured a waiver, so that production was above board and well within the regulations. And now, it seems that solidarity is extending to the at-home distribution rights of the film as well.

According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, the chances of us seeing The Eras Tour at home any time soon aren't great — and depend very much on the length of time it takes the studios in Hollywood to finally give the members of SAG-AFTRA what they want. After Swift's stunning deal made directly with AMC to bypass the studios altogether as part of the distribution process for the film, the rights for streaming and video-on-demand are expected to be a very hot commodity.

Every major streamer under the sun is throwing their keys into the bowl in the hope of being picked to partner with Team Swift for what would undoubtedly be one of the most watched pieces of content available online. And while its ultimate destination isn't currently known, those streamers have been told that negotiations with Team Swift are off the table until the SAG-AFTRA strike has come to an end.

How Successful Has 'The Eras Tour' Been?

While the final numbers aren't available as it's currently ongoing, the Eras Tour is expected to gross well over $1 billion purely in North American ticket sales, with worldwide dates set to follow next year.

In its second week in release, The Eras Tour film has now grossed over $178 million worldwide, and sits number 1 at the domestic box office for the second week in a row, netting $33 million and putting Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon into second place. In its opening weekend, The Eras Tour opened to a record-breaking $92.8 million in North America, easily becoming the number one concert film of all time after just a handful of days on release, as well as securing the second biggest October opening of all time. The film also has a flawless Rotten Tomatoes score, and was given a rare A+ CinemaScore.

