In a huge coup for the Walt Disney Company, it was announced this evening that Taylor Swift's record-breaking The Eras Tour live concert would be heading to their streaming platform, Disney+, exclusively. Disney chief Bob Iger made the announcement on the company’s latest earnings call that the superstar’s box office hit would drop on March 15, and in more exciting news for Swifties, the "Taylor's Version" of the Eras Tour will include five songs that weren't included in the extended digital edition, or the theatrical edition

It's not the first time that Swift has found a home on Disney+. In 2020, Swift's Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions, a lo-fi edition of her critically acclaimed Folklore album, streamed on November 25 as part of the pandemic-set output from Swift in the form of both that album and Evermore, its follow-up. More recently, it was announced Swift would be partnering with Searchlight Pictures — owned by Disney — for her feature film directorial debut, which was announced in December 2023 and is based on an original script written by Swift.

The timing is particularly auspicious for Disney and Swift too. The launch of the special extended version of the concert film will arrive just a month prior to Swift's new album, The Tortured Poets Department, which she announced on Sunday evening after winning the Best Pop Album Award at the Grammys. Swift went on to break a record by winning her fourth Best Album of the Year award and is the only artist in the history of the Grammys to win that category four times.

How Successful is 'The Eras Tour'?

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour earned $262 million worldwide in theatres, and became the highest-grossing concert film in history after it commenced its global rollout in mid-October. Its North American opening of $92.8 million marked the second-best start for October, following Joker. That enormous, earth-shattering total came for a film that was produced with a tiny budget ranging between $10 million and $20 million.

The international launch was just as significant, with a debut of $30.7 million from 94 markets across 4,527 venues, resulting in a global opening of $123.5 million, bigger than some blockbuster movies this year. The results more than justified her unorthodox approach to releasing the movie — Swift distributed the rights herself and negotiated a deal directly with AMC, rather than partnering with a traditional studio like Disney.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour will debut on Disney+ on March 15. Watch the trailer down below.