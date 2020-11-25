Just one day after we learned Taylor Swift's Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions would premiere on Disney+, the documentary has launched. I don't know about you, but I was compelled to wake up early and watch the Swift-directed Folklore doc because, well, I don't know if I could wait an entire day to see Swift sing her heart out alongside Folklore collaborators Jack Antonoff and Aaron Dessner at Long Pond Studios in upstate New York.

The long and short of it is this: the Folklore documentary absolutely rips. Spending some time cozying up and watching Swift, Antonoff, and Dessner perform songs from Folklore and also watch the three of them reflect on the process of bringing it all together was a true treat. Folklore will go down as a unique highlight in Swift's discography because it was recorded earlier in 2020 and released less than a year after her 2019 album Lover — a very quick follow-up in the music world. The album, which was nominated for Album of the Year at the 2021 Grammys earlier this week, sees Swift enter into somewhat new territory as she returns to her acoustic roots while also offering songs covering more mature topics.

One of the biggest highlights from the Folklore documentary was the special appearance from Bon Iver's Justin Vernon. Vernon dropped in via video stream to perform "Exile," the fourth track off Folklore, with Swift. Swift shared the clip of her and Vernon's duet shortly after the documentary premiered on Wednesday morning. The performance is sparer than it is on the album, but it is nonetheless a gorgeous performance to listen to. Vernon and Swift perform "Exile" as if they're in the same room, with the stripped-down set-up allowing each singer's emotions to resonate even stronger. If there is one thing you stop and watch today, it really should be this moment from Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions.

Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions is now available to stream on Disney+. Watch Swift perform with Bon Iver's Justin Vernon on "Exile" below. For more, find out what Disney+ movies we recommend you add to your queue ASAP.

