Just in time for the holiday weekend, Taylor Swift has gifted the world with Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions, a concert documentary and a behind-the-scenes dive into Folklore, coming to Disney+ this week. Swift surprised fans earlier this year with the July release of Folklore, her eighth studio album. The intimate, acoustic-minded new album arrived a little under a year after the release of her 2019 album Lover and was notable for its production while Swift remained in lockdown amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier in the week, Swift's fans were on high alert when the Grammy-winning singer shared a black-and-white photo to her Instagram showing her on a couch and captioned with: "Not a lot going on at the moment." Swift had posted a similar photo a few months ahead of the surprise release of Folklore, so it was obvious to fans something big was coming down the pike. It seems that "something big" is the release of Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions. Disney+ released a trailer for the Swift-focused documentary/concert movie, just one day ahead of its launch on the streamer on Wednesday, November 25.

Directed by Swift and filmed in September, the documentary will see Swift performing songs from Folklore at Long Pond Studios in upstate New York in a style reminiscent of VH1's Unplugged concert series. In between performances, she and Folklore collaborators Jack Antonoff (Bleachers) and Aaron Dessner (The National) will gather together to talk about the album. There will also be an appearance from Bon Iver's Justin Vernon, who features on the song "Exile." The Folklore trailer makes the doc look and sound both deeply cozy and exactly the right thing for snuggling up as we head into Thanksgiving weekend. Plus, who wouldn't want to hibernate with Taylor Swift?

Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions premieres on Disney+ on November 25 at 12:01 a.m. PT/3:01 a.m. ET. Watch the gorgeous trailer for the Taylor Swift doc below. Get even more Disney+ updates here.

Here is the official synopsis and poster for Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions.

Taylor Swift, Aaron Dessner (The National), Jack Antonoff (Bleachers) and Justin Vernon (Bon Iver) created an album that crossed genres -- a musical journey that allows us to cry and laugh, and during these trying times, makes us feel like we’re not quite so alone. They recorded folklore thousands of miles apart from each other and had never been in the same room together...until now.“folklore: the long pond studio sessions” was filmed in upstate New York in September 2020 and will premiere exclusively on Disney+ on Wednesday, November 25, at 12:01 a.m. PT/3:01 a.m. ET. Taylor, accompanied by co-producers Aaron Dessner and Jack Antonoff along with a guest appearance by Justin Vernon (Bon Iver), performs each song in order of her critically adored, five-star album, folklore, and, for the very first time, reveals the stories and secrets behind all 17 songs.

