The Big Picture Taylor Swift's concert film Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour has brought in an astonishing $13.13 million at the worldwide IMAX box office, a coincidental nod to her lucky number 13.

Swift has a long-standing connection to the number 13, incorporating it into her performances, album releases, wardrobe, and even her social media presence.

The success of the film further solidifies Swift's immense influence, with an estimated gross of $95 million to $97 million in its first weekend, breaking records for concert films and rivaling other blockbuster releases.

Taylor Swift may be all-powerful but surely even she isn't that powerful? Chalk it up to cosmic coincidence, but somehow the singer has managed to bring in $13.13 million at the worldwide IMAX box office for the release of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, her groundbreaking concert film, which opened in theaters to massive numbers on Friday. But to the uninitiated, what makes this such an odd coincidence? Well, to know that, you need to know about the number 13 and how it pertains to Miss Americana.

Taylor Swift was born on December 13, 1989. She often considers 13 as her lucky number, and this connection begins with her birthdate. In many of her concerts and performances, she incorporates the number 13 in various ways. She sometimes writes the number on her hand, and it's often displayed on her stage as well. She has a history of releasing her albums on dates that include the number 13, or pertain to it in some way. "Fearless," "Red," and "1989" were all released on the 13th of their respective months. She even wears a necklace with the number on it. And if that's not enough, she uses the number in all her social media too. Get the picture? Good. So for the movie to bring in such an exact amount of money? It's weird, but for Taylor Swift, it makes all the sense in the world.

It's just another sign of the immense influence Swift has over society these days. The film is estimated to have grossed between $95 million and $97 million in its first weekend of release in all theaters, which puts it neck and neck with beating the $96.2 million haul that Joker delivered in pre-pandemic 2019 and claiming the October record for best ever opening weekend. And, unsurprisingly, the film has also broken the record for the biggest opening in history for a concert film. It's also the biggest domestic film premiere since the year's biggest movie, Barbie.

'The Eras Tour' Is an Accomplishment to Be Remembered

Image via Taylor Swift

Collider's Ross Bonaime gave the film an A- in his review in which he said the film was the kind of cultural event that it was important to have documented for future generations, concluding that: "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour is an accomplishment to be remembered and a showcase of one of the biggest pop stars of all time at the height of her talents."

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour is now in theaters.