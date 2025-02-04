The Grammy Awards are practically a second home to Taylor Swift, who is no stranger to clearing up at the ceremony. In fact, she frequently clears up so well that she struggles to keep hold of all of the awards when posing for photographs. Aside from taking home awards, the other reason the global icon typically makes headlines for her is her infectious, effortless dance moves and this year's ceremony is no exception.

During the event, musical legend Diana Ross took to the stage to announce Kendrick Lamar as the winner of the prized "Song of the Year" category for his hit track "Not Like Us." Despite Swift also being nominated for the category, she was instead too busy shaking it off to Lamar's track to sweat over the award itself. She quickly sent social media into a storm when she, right on beat, erupted into a dance, throwing her arms into the air and hips rolling to the rhythm. Embracing the moment, the songstress indulged in vibing out to the track with her stunning red dress catching the light as she moved before raising a glass to the singer. Fans and onlookers alike hailed the singer on social media for letting loose and enjoying the moment.

Taylor Swift Missed Out on a Win at the 2025 Grammy Awards

The Queen of Pop, who has 14 Grammys in her cabinet, was up for six nominations including "Record of the Year" and the coveted "Album of the Year" for her 2024 triumphant record The Tortured Poets Department. Although the album was met with critical acclaim, Swift sadly missed out on a win for the project at this year's ceremony. Her legion of loyal supporters, Swifties, declared her "robbed" of an award at the event.

The night was dominated by Lamar who took a full sweep of all five nominations he was up for, including "Record of the Year", "Best Music Video", "Best Rap Song", "Best Rap Performance" and of course, "Song of the Year." Also soaring high was Beyoncé, the superstar singer is no stranger to a Grammys win, but the ceremony marked her first time scooping the elite "Album of the Year" accolade, having been nominated in the category four times previously, for her country album Cowboy Carter.

You can catch Swift pulling out her best moves in the video above and listen to The Tortured Poets Department on streaming platforms now.