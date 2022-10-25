Taylor Swift revealed a little more than 'Sweet Nothing' during her appearance on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon promoting her new album Midnights. Her appearance came just minutes before the premiere of the music movie for her song Bejeweled. And in her interview with Fallon, she gave some key insights into just how she made magic happen in her dazzling new video, including how she managed to snag Laura Dern for a cameo.

The new Bejeweled music video was released today just as the clock struck midnight. The video is the second music movie released as a part of Swift's rollout of her tenth album. Swift teased Midnight's music movies last week during Thursday Night Football on Prime Video. She also gave us a glance at the music movies, which feature a long list of celebrity cameos, including legendary and iconic Laura Dern.

How Swift managed to pull off such a cameo was pretty simple, as it turns out. Swift said to Fallon,“I was like, ‘Oscar-winner Laura Dern, hello. I’ve written a script. It’s a one-scene script in which you are going to call me ‘a tired, tacky wench’" Seems like an irresistible proposition, right? Well, it seems like Dern thought so as well. According to Swift, Dern said "‘I’m down.’" And thank goodness for that, because Dern certainly helped to make the Bejeweled music video particularly magical. Dern wasn't the only celebrity cameo in the music movie, however. Swift's long-term friends HAIM also made an appearance in the video as her evil step-sisters. Her producer, Jack Antonoff, appeared in the movie as a not-so-charming prince, Dita Von Teese as the Fairy Goddess, and Pat McGrath as the Queen. Swift's friend and collaborator on "Midnights" Zoë Kravitz also made a small cameo via a painted portrait.

Image via Republic Records

Bejeweled follows the very familiar Cinderella plot but turns it on its head. Swift plays the Cinderella character in the video, with Dern playing her "Stepmommy". The first scene shows the Haim sisters giving Swift some pretty hilarious and self-referential abuse. Her stepmommy joins in, laughing at Swift's inability to participate in an upcoming talent show at court. However, as the dazzling music of Swift's song 'Bejeweled' starts to play, her transformation begins. Swift enters an enchanted elevator in which she gets a makeover on her first stop, and a burlesque lesson on her second stop, transforming into a competition-worthy, and bejeweled version of herself. Of course, Swift wins the competition and the prince. The video ends, however, with Swift taking just the Castle, thanks, and leaving the prince in the dust. The last shot of the video shows Swift in her castle, surrounded by three fire-breathing dragons.

Of Dern's appearance in her new video, Swift said that Dern was the "coolest". She also described the surely intimidating task of directing Dern as being "easier than anything I’ve ever done in my life.” Dern certainly puts in her best work for the video, coming off as both wicked and hilarious.

For her new music movies, Swift collaborated with cinematographer Rina Yang, who also worked with Swift on her All Too Well short film. You can catch Dern's wicked work in the Bejeweled movie below.