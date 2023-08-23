The Big Picture Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version)' becomes the opening credits theme for the thrilling UK series, Wilderness.

Liv's life takes a dark turn when she discovers her husband's affair, leading to a revenge-filled road trip through iconic American locations.

The reworked song perfectly complements the show's plot, showcasing Liv's transformation from heartbreak to fury and seeking vengeance.

Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version)' has been unveiled as the featured track for the opening credits of the UK Original thriller series, Wilderness. This reimagined version of the song, originally from her Reputation album, makes its worldwide premiere in the teaser for the series, which was released today. Wilderness is set to make its global debut on Prime Video on September 15th.

The show follows Liv’s (Jenna Coleman) transformation after her supposed “happily-ever-after” quickly turns into a living nightmare on discovering her husband Will (Oliver Jackson-Cohen) is having an affair. Prime Video provided the following description of the series, which shows just why T-Swift's reworked recording of the song is the perfect audio accompaniment to the show:

"Liv becomes the actress starring in Will’s bad dreams after she learns about his betrayal, and her heartbreak is swiftly followed by another emotion: fury. The couple embark on an American road trip Liv’s fantasised about since she was little, from the Grand Canyon on through Yosemite, before ending up with a hedonistic weekend in Las Vegas. For Will, it’s a chance to make amends; for Liv, it’s a very different prospect—a landscape where accidents happen all the time. The perfect place to get revenge. Look what he made her do…"

What Is (Taylor's Version) and Why Does That Matter?

Image via Prime Video

Taylor Swift is re-recording her albums primarily because of a business and artistic decision driven by a legal issue. Very early in her career, Swift signed a record deal with Big Machine Label Group. As part of this deal, the label acquired the rights to her master recordings, which are the original recordings of her songs. However, in 2019, Big Machine Label Group was acquired by Scooter Braun's Ithaca Holdings, which meant that Scooter Braun effectively owned the masters of Taylor's first six albums. Effectively, this also meant that Braun could sell the rights to the songs to television shows, films, and companies with whom Swift may not want to be associated. It's a strategic move that allows her to take back ownership and potentially profit from her past work while continuing to evolve as an artist.

Re-recording her albums gives Taylor Swift the opportunity to regain control over her music and artistic vision. When she owns the new master recordings, she can have full creative control over how her songs are used, licensed, and re-released. This is important to many artists who want to protect their work and ensure that it's presented in the way they intend. It also gives Swift the freedom to use her own music in any future projects she may choose to make.

You can catch the official teaser for the series, featuring "Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version)" down below. The series launches on September 15th.