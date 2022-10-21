After all the anticipation built up over weeks of teasers and fan theories, Taylor Swift dropped her tenth studio album "Midnights." Along with the surprise release of "Midnights (3am Edition)" including seven bonus songs, the singer released a teaser trailer for all the "Midnights" music videos. Along with the release of the “Anti-Hero” music video, Swift revealed in the trailer that Trans model Laith Ashley will be portraying her love interest in one of the album's upcoming music videos.

The "Midnights" trailer features a montage of clips from her upcoming music videos with several striking scenes that thrilled her massive fan following. From Swift sporting a starry cloak to the singer emerging from a bath of purple liquid, several details stand out. Eagle-eyed fans have already spotted Ashley in the brief teaser. The actor is featured in a shot of Swift lying in bed, stroking a glittery rainbow liquid pooling on his back. Ashley reposted the teaser trailer on his Instagram story along with the caption: “You are magic. Thank you for letting me play a small part in your story.”

Ashley is a model, actor, singer-songwriter, and activist who rose to fame after posting sexy snaps on Instagram from a photo shoot he and his friend conducted in 2014, which were reposted by actress Laverne Cox. Since then, Ashley has shot into stardom, modeling for several brand campaigns ranging from Barneys to Diesel as well as becoming the first out trans member of the RuPaul’s Drag Race pit crew. Ashley also released his own songs such as “Like Me” and “Can’t Wait” in addition to being featured on Kay'Vion’s song “Favorite.” Most recently, Ashley is set to portray a gorgeous small-town dancer with a heart of gold named Ajax in Heidi Weitzer’s upcoming indie comedy My Divorce Party, which will be his first role in a feature film. In the past, he has also appeared in small roles in shows like Pose and Strut.

The end of the teaser featured a cast list of everyone involved in addition to Ashley, including Academy Award winner Laura Dern (A Marriage Story), the iconic burlesque dancer Dita Von Teese as well as sisters Danielle, Este, and Alana Haim of the band HAIM, who were also previously featured on Taylor’s album "evermore." The "Midnights" album as well as the “Anti-Hero” music video are out now and receiving mostly rave reviews from critics and fans alike. According to Swift's social media posts, more of Ashley in the "Midnights" music video will be available to fans soon. In the meantime, you can watch the trailer and the music video for "Anti-Hero" down below.