Netflix Doc ‘Taylor Swift: Miss Americana’ Will Explore the Life & Times of a Music Icon

0

The forthcoming documentary Taylor Swift: Miss Americana was announced as part of Netflix’s Sundance 2020 schedule on Wednesday. This is the first official word we’ve gotten on the new documentary focused on the life, work, and cultural importance of singer/songwriter/Cats star Taylor Swift.

A press release from Netflix confirms Miss Americana is premiering at Sundance on January 23, 2020. The doc will then land on Netflix sometime in early 2020 (I’m willing to bet by spring 2020, especially if the doc is met with warm reviews). Miss Americana was directed by Lana Wilson, a Emmy award-winning documentary filmmaking director known for After Tiller and the TV limited series A Cure for Fear. The documentary is produced by Morgan Neville (20 Feet From Stardom, Won’t You Be My Neighbor?), Academy Award-winner Caitrin Rogers (20 Feet From Stardom, The Music of Strangers), and Christine O’Malley (Wordplay, I.O.U.S.A.).

A synopsis for Taylor Swift: Miss Americana has also been released:

Taylor Swift: Miss Americana is a raw and emotionally revealing look at one of the most iconic artists of our time during a transformational period in her life as she learns to embrace her role not only as a songwriter and performer, but as a woman harnessing the full power of her voice.

As previously mentioned, this is the first official word we’ve had about Miss Americana, although Swift did reference the upcoming doc in a November statement on Twitter connected to her ongoing dispute with Scooter Braun, Scott Borchetta, and Big Machine Label Group. At the time, Swift alleged Big Machine was blocking her from using songs released previous to those featured on her 2019 album Lover (Braun and Big Machine have gone on to refute those claims). It’s still unclear how much of Swift’s music will be heard in Miss Americana but that shouldn’t dampen anyone’s excitement about this doc is finally coming out.