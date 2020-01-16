The First Poster for Netflix’s Taylor Swift Doc Is Here, and It’s Surprisingly Dark

With her 2019 album Lover, and especially the visuals for singles like “ME!”, pop-country sensation Taylor Swift rebounded from her dark-and-moody black-and-white Reputation vibes to a full-color, raucous, even joyful experience. However, it might be wise not to expect those kinds of vibes in Miss Americana, the upcoming Netflix documentary about Swift from filmmaker Lana Wilson (After Tiller). Based on its new poster, the look at Swift will likely be raw, unfiltered, and dark. Well, in this case, the poster is literally dark. But you see my point.

Beyond her unimpeachable bangers like “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” and the entire 1989 album (front-to-back, stone-cold classics), Swift has known a fair amount of controversy in her career. She’s gotten in feuds with Katy Perry, stayed queasily silent on politically progressive issues, got knocked for appropriation when deciding to speak up on politically progressive issues, and, um, well, Cats. Will Miss Americana delve into all of these? Maybe not specifically. But it does seem to promise a warts-and-all approach to the oft-well-manicured image of Swift. And its producers, Academy Award-winners Morgan Neville and Caitrin Rogers, have music doc bonafides in the form of 20 Feet from Stardom. Plus — Miss Americana will debut at the Sundance Film Festival! Ya can’t get much more authentic than that.

Miss Americana comes to Netflix and select theatres January 31, 2020, after its January 23 Sundance premiere. Check out the official poster and synopsis below. For more on Swift, here’s our scintillating review of Cats. Plus: watch her crush her SNL performances!