Taylor Swift Wrote a New Song for ‘Cats’ with Andrew Lloyd Webber; Hear the First Snippet

0

Ah, Cats. Of all the ambitious, star-studded Awards contenders on the market, none has sparked the fascination, nay, the pure visceral horror that Tom Hooper‘s has since the fateful day the first trailer dropped online and sent the internet into a collective existential crisis. What IS this movie? Honestly, just all of the key questions — who, what, why, when, and how?

The objectively horrifying trailer aside, there’s no denying that Cats has a boatload of bigtime talent attached to the project, and that includes one Taylor Swift, who doesn’t just star in the film — she co-wrote a new song with original musical songwriter Andrew Lloyd Webber. The new song is called “Beautiful Ghosts” (and they’re still trynna say this isn’t a horror movie), and you can hear Swift sing the first-listen snippet in a new behind-the-scenes video that has disappointingly little digital fur technology.

Swift, Lloyd Webber and Co. managed to keep the new tune under wraps for almost a year, and as the video explains, the pair “spontaneously” decided to write the song during a rehearsal for her film performance of “Macavity the Mystery Cat.” Swift won’t sing “Beautiful Ghosts” in the film itself — the song was created for the white cat Victoria (Francesca Hayward, who has a larger role in Hooper and writer Lee Hall‘s reimagining of the long-running Broadway staple — but Swift will sing her own version for the studio recording. Swift and Lloyd Webber share the music and lyrics credits, and “Beautiful Ghosts” will now allow Cats to compete in the Best Original Song category on the awards circuit.

The film also stars James Corden, Jennifer Hudson, Judi Dench, Jason Derulo, Idris Elba, Ian McKellen, Rebel Wilson and introduces Francesca Hayward. Cats claws its way into theaters (and possibly your nightmares) on December 20th.

Here’s the official synopsis for Cats: