As if David O. Russell hadn't already cast enough major stars in his next movie, Taylor Swift has joined the A-list ensemble, an individual close to the project has confirmed to Collider.

Christian Bale, Margot Robbie and John David Washington are set to star alongside Rami Malek, Zoe Saldana, Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Rock, Mike Myers, Robert De Niro, Michael Shannon, Timothy Olyphant, Andrea Riseborough, Matthias Schoenaerts and Alessandro Nivola.

Like the plot of the period film, Swift's role is being kept under wraps, though her involvement in the untitled project was first tipped by gossip queen Deuxmoi on Instagram before being reported by Showbiz 411. New Regency is backing Russell's latest and 20th Century Studios has yet to announce a release date for the film, which will be the director's first since the underrated Joy in 2015.

Swift is an 11-time Grammy winner who has sold more than 200 million records worldwide. She made her movie debut in Garry Marshall's ensemble rom-com Valentine's Day before voicing Zac Efron's love interest in The Lorax and appearing alongside Meryl Streep and Jeff Bridges in The Giver.

More recently, Swift played Bombalurina in the feature adaptation of Cats and starred in her own Netflix documentary titled Miss Americana. She also starred in the Disney+ documentary Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions, which chronicled the making of her album of the same name. She's represented by 13 Management and a representative for the actress did not respond to a request for comment.

