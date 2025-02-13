In the years since beginning her career in country music as a singer-songwriter as a teenager, Taylor Swift has become one of, if not the, biggest name in pop music. With 11 albums to her name, not counting re-recorded versions, she's left an undeniable mark on pop culture, smashing one record after another from record sales to ticket sales, with no signs of stopping anytime soon.

In addition to appearing in a handful of television and film projects and directing or co-directing numerous music videos, and with her first feature film in the works, Swift has also been open about some of the films she loves and thinks others would enjoy, too. Film has also served as inspiration for her, from her lyrics to her music videos, and she has commented on viewing her songs as a form of storytelling. And while one would expect Swift to be a fan of romance, given the frequent subject matter of her songs, she's also praised acclaimed dramas, sci-fi and fantasy films and more.

10 'Love Story' (1970)

Dir. Arthur Hiller

10 'Love Story' (1970)

Dir. Arthur Hiller

In Love Story, Oliver Barrett IV (Ryan O’Neal), a law student, meets Jenny Cavilleri (Ali MacGraw), a working-class girl studying music. Despite their very different upbringings—and the disapproval of Oliver’s father—the two fall in love and marry. Oliver lands a job at a New York City law firm, but the couple learns soon after that Jenny has a fatal blood disease. The movie was based on the novel of the same name.

Love Story not only shares its title with one of Swift’s early hits, but it also inspired her short film All Too Well, particularly its look. She also cited the film in a list of others, saying they “punch [her] in the stomach and hit” Despite being a huge success, the film isn’t as famous today as others of the time. Its tagline, however, lives on—“Love means never having to say you’re sorry.”

9 'The Way We Were' (1973)

Dir. Sydney Pollack

Image via Columbia Pictures

The politically involved Katie Morosky (Barbra Streisand) meets Hubbell Gardiner (Robert Redford) in college in The Way We Were. Despite their political differences, they start a relationship and eventually marry, but they struggle in their relationship due to their opposing beliefs, especially after moving to California, where Katie’s activism threatens to land aspiring screenwriter Hubbell on Hollywood’s blacklist. The movie was based on the novel of the same name by Arthur Laurents, who also wrote the screenplay.

The Way We Were was another influence on Swift’s short film All Too Well, something she noted while promoting the film at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). She cited the film as an example of “romantic films where these two characters are so intimately woven together, and then they just unravel the braid right in front of you.” Swift’s comments touched on the way Katie and Hubbell’s relationship couldn’t withstand the tension caused by their differences.