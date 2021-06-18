After a highly publicized dispute with her former talent manager and label, Taylor Swift has been re-releasing her back catalog in her own version. Following the release of "Fearless (Taylor's Version)" earlier this year, "Red (Taylor's Version)" is coming our way! According to Variety, the album will include a ten-minute version of "All Too Well" which also explains why Jake Gyllenhaal was trending on Twitter after the announcement.

"Red (Taylor's Version)" will be coming our way on November 19 and gives us plenty of time to keep listening to "Fearless (Taylor's Version)" on repeat in anticipation. Swift announced the re-release on her Instagram account, with a bit about what "Red" originally meant to her.

Swift has the ability to remind us all what that crushing loss of love feels like. Her earlier albums, long before we all became obsessed with her cottage-core aesthetic that is "evermore" and "folklore", were very much the soundtrack to many a millennial high school experience. I myself remember blasting "The Way I Loved You" every morning as I got ready for school thinking about my crush and relistening to Taylor's version of the song brought those feelings back. That's the power of Swift's music and, more importantly, what these re-releases can do for fans of the artist.

"Red (Taylor's Version)" will be available on November 19 and it's important to listen to these versions of iconic Swift songs. Mainly because it is her work and the version that Swift wants and getting to revisit these albums is a delight. Even if we already know some of these songs all too well. Check out Swift's announcement of "Red (Taylor's Version)" from her Instagram below.

