Every Swiftie knows where they were when they watched the music video for Taylor Swift's "Teardrops on My Guitar" for the first time. That song, along with "Tim McGraw" broke Swift into the country music scene back in 2006. The music video illustrated the song, following Taylor while she pines over a boy named Drew, and One Tree Hill fans may recognize the person playing Drew. Tyler Hilton, a musician, best known acting-wise as Chris Keller on One Tree Hill, portrayed the boy Swift was pining over for the duration of the music video. With Swift's push to reclaim her music through "Taylor's Versions" of her old albums, Hilton recently told Elite Daily that he'd be down to reprise his role for a Taylor's Version music video.

"Debut was my album. I loved it so much, so I think Taylor’s Version will be great,” he says. “And maybe we’ll remake the old ‘Teardrops’ video for old time’s sake.”

Tyler Hilton Has the Reboot Bug With "Teardrops" Plea and 'One Tree Hill' Reboot Interest

Hilton's most well-known character, Chris Keller from One Tree Hill, was a thorn in everyone's side with mostly all bark and no bite. By the end of the series, Chris Keller was on his way to revitalizing his music career (after being "on the lamb"). With the announcement last year that Hilarie Burton Morgan, who played Peyton Sawyer, and Sophia Bush, who played Brooke Davis, would be rebooting the 2000s teen drama, Keller is throwing his name into the hat wanting to return to that too. Hilton told PEOPLE, "It's got such a place in my heart. They'd always talked about reboots in the past, and I was always a ‘yes’ no matter what." Hilton goes on to say:

"It's become this zeitgeist thing for me and for the fans that I just feel like I should be a part of it if I'd be lucky enough to be asked. I think it would be really fun to do. I would love to get to play Chris Keller for the rest of my life. It's such a guilty pleasure."

He told PEOPLE at the time that while the show was airing, it seemed fans couldn't separate fiction from reality and weren't the nicest to him in person (so nothing has changed in terms of a breathtaking lack of parasocial boundaries since), Hilton still holds his experience on the show with high regard. Story-telling wise, Hilton told PEOPLE that it would be pure comedy to see Chris Keller end up as a music teacher at Tree Hill High. "I think the funny thing with him is seeing him in a situation that he doesn't want, but he ends up making the best of it. He wants his ego fed, and life just doesn't give him that. And he somehow just keeps Chris-ing through it."

You can catch Hilton in the original "Teardrops on My Guitar" music video above as Swifties anxiously await Taylor Swift (Taylor's Version). Episodes of One Tree Hill are available to stream on Max. Stay with Collider for the latest updates.

Source: Elite Daily