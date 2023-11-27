The Big Picture An extended version of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour will be available for purchase digitally on December 13, showcasing hits that were cut from theatrical release.

The Eras Tour was a massive success, earning $248 million at the box office and ranking among the top-grossing movies of the year.

Swift's innovative decision to release the concert film without a studio partnership inspired Beyoncé to do the same, raising questions about the future of the industry.

After a very successful theatrical run, an extended version of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour will be available for purchase on digital platforms starting on December 13. To celebrate her birthday, Swift will launch an iteration of her concert film that includes hits such as "Long Live", "Wildest Dreams" and "The Archer", which were cut from the version of the title that was sent to movie theaters all over the world. Less than two months after the highest-grossing concert tour of the year took over the big screen, viewers will be able to live the excitement at home.

The Eras Tour earned $248 million at the worldwide box office, while at the same time becoming one of the ten highest-grossing movies of the year in the domestic market. Grossing more than blockbusters such as Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny and Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, the concert film has been a testament to Swift's popularity this year. The tour itself isn't halfway done yet, but in the space between the first North American leg of the endeavor and the new international shows, Swift took the opportunity of keeping her name as a trending topic with the release of the movie.

The movie was created by putting together footage from Swift's concerts at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium earlier in the summer, capturing the energy of how she goes through every major record from her acclaimed career. From her self-titled debut, to last year's "Midnights", the singer makes sure audiences get a taste of the distinct style observed in every individual record, in a celebration of her evolution as an artist. When all is said and done, Swift would've toured around the world for almost two years, visiting five continents while presenting more than 150 shows.

The Eras Tour Enchants the Box Office

In a year when many movies with an inflated budget struggle to turn at profit at the box office, Swift decided to release The Eras Tour through a partnership with AMC Theaters, without the need for a studio to distribute the title. The result was a bigger percentage of the box office total going directly to her, without a third party taking some of the money for sending the project to movie theaters around the world. The move was unprecedented, and it inspired Beyoncé to do the same with her upcoming concert film, Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé. It remains to be seen what the strategy means for the future of the industry.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour will be available for purchase on digital platforms on December 13.