The film's success is a testament to Swift's influence and popularity, as it competed against other highly anticipated releases.

In a bold move, Swift bypassed traditional studios and partnered directly with AMC Theaters for distribution, a decision that has paid off financially.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour continues to be as impressive as the concerts it captured, with the film officially grossing over $203 million at the worldwide box office. While competing with anticipated releases such as Five Nights at Freddy's and Killers of the Flower Moon, the movie that takes audiences right to the center of a Taylor Swift show continues to hold its ground when it comes to ticket sales. Across more than a decade of the singer's work, viewers celebrate Swift's career with a show designed to explore every major studio album the artist has released.

After scoring an impressive $92 million opening weekend that would cement its status as a blockbuster moneymaker, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour has remained an in-demand attraction at movie theaters. Even with the film only showing from Thursdays to Sundays, it has managed to beat several other titles in the three weekends since it premiered, and it could potentially catch up to projects such as Fast X and Elemental by the time its run reaches its conclusion. In what could arguably be considered the best year of Swift's career, her presence on the big screen showed her influence in an industry that wasn't even her own.

In an unprecedented move when it came to the distribution of the project, Swift and her team decided that they didn't need the help of studios such as Warner Bros. or Universal to share the movie with the singer's fans, deciding to partner directly with AMC Theaters in order to put the film out into the world. The result has been wonderful for the singer — and for movie theaters — who will take home a considerable portion of the total earned at the worldwide box office by Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.

Taylor Swift Is on Top of the World

Even before it managed to cross $200 million at the worldwide box office, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour had already become the highest-grossing concert film of all time. The previous record holder was Justin Bieber: Never Say Never, which was released more than ten years before Swift's movie made its way to the big screen. While the project meant to capture the energy and magic of The Eras Tour had a more limited run compared to other titles currently in theaters, it still managed to make a big impact, as it quickly became a very demanded release without following a narrative.

