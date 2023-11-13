The Big Picture Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour concert film is continuing its successful theatrical run, earning $240 million globally against a budget of less than $20 million.

The film had a strong opening weekend, breaking concert film records and nearly setting a new benchmark for October releases.

The Eras Tour has received positive reviews and has helped revive the theatrical marketplace during a period of uncertainty. It is distributed directly by theater chains like AMC and Cinemark.

By popular demand, Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour concert film extended its theatrical run this weekend, after fulfilling its month-long obligations to great success. The movie retained a spot in the top five list on this weekend’s domestic box office chart, as it inched closer to a huge milestone globally. In its fourth week of release, the film dropped by only 20% domestically, as it returned to thousands of new theaters.

The Eras Tour has grossed $172 million stateside so far, and another $68 million from overseas territories, as it nears the impressive $250 million milestone. The concert film currently sits on a cumulative global haul of $240 million — all against a reported budget of less than $20 million. The film debuted domestically and in dozens of international territories on October 13, before entering a second leg of release in the remaining territories on November 3. The Eras Tour broke concert film records in its opening weekend itself, and nearly set a new benchmark for October releases when it debuted at $92 million. Initial projections had the movie opening north of the $100 million mark domestically, which would have meant that it broke Joker’s $96 million October record as well. But despite having fallen marginally short of this target, The Eras Tour proved — not that any was needed — Swift is a force to be reckoned with in virtually every field of entertainment.

The Eras Tour Weekly Domestic Gross Rank Week 1 - $98.7 million 1 Week 2 - $35.8 million 1 Week 3 - $17.7 million 2 Week 4 - $14.2 million 2

Until recently, the film held a rare 100% “fresh” score on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, which has since fallen to 99% with just one negative review out of 82. The Eras Tour will, however, always retain its perfect A+ CinemaScore from opening day audiences. Collider’s Ross Bonaime called the film “an incredible testament to Taylor Swift's already gargantuan career” in his positive review.

The Eras Tour Defied Expectations Week After Week

Over the weeks, the film fended off competition from Martin Scorsese’s three and a half hour epic Killers of the Flower Moon, the horror hit Five Nights at Freddy’s, and the children’s film PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie. Directed by Sam Wrench, The Eras Tour documents the pop-star’s career-spanning live show of the same name, which recently began a new international leg in South America. In the course of its run, the film was credited with having revived the theatrical marketplace at a very uncertain time during the recently concluded WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. The film was also hailed for shunning studio involvement entirely, and being distributed directly by theater chains such as AMC and Cinemark.

You can watch The Eras Tour in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.