The concert film showcases Swift's career and musical diversity, featuring performances from multiple shows at SoFi Stadium in LA and capturing the energy of her explosive stadium shows.

By partnering directly with AMC Theaters instead of traditional distributors, Swift and her team will receive a larger portion of the movie's earnings, adding to her already impressive success with the concert tour.

It's time to enter the spooky era as Fandango has announced that select theaters will offer tickets for Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour for only $13.13 USD (plus taxes) for screenings set to take place on October 31. The price is directly related to how the singer's fans give importance to the number 13 due to how Swift herself considers it her lucky number. More than an entire decade of music is celebrated on The Eras Tour, and audiences will be able to sing along for a special price. Friendship bracelets and red scarfs won't be mandatory to attend the screenings, but they are highly recommended by those who have seen the film before.

The film was compiled from the shows that took place at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium this summer, combining performances from several dates into a singular experience representing the energy lived in every show Swift delivers. From her self-titled debut album to last year's "Midnights", audiences are taken through the different musical styles Swift has been known for over the course of her career. While some musical numbers have been cut from the set list, such as "Cardigan" and "Long Live", the enthusiasm and energy seen on the big screen reflect the explosive excitement coming out of the football stadiums where Taylor Swift has been performing during the majority of 2023.

Swift and her team made a convenient choice by avoiding selling the film's rights to distributors such as Warner Bros. and Universal, deciding to partner directly with AMC Theaters for the distribution of the project. Since the singer and her company aren't dealing with a studio to bring the movie to fans, a greater portion of the $178 million the concert film has managed to earn at the worldwide box office will go directly towards them. Swift never misses a beat, with the success of the movie only being a footnote to what she has accomplished with the concert tour that inspired the film.

While it was clear that Swift was hosting the most successful tour of her career, she decided to use the small break she was taking before more international dates came along for the release of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour. In addition to this month's launch of the movie, the singer will premiere her latest re-recording, "1989 (Taylor's Version)" this week. It looks like there's no stopping the excitement over this point of Swift's career, and the special Halloween screenings of her concert movie will only add to the legacy of one of the biggest musical artists of recent.

You can currently catch Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour in movie theaters, with the special limited engagement event only being shown Thursdays through Fridays.