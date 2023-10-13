The Big Picture Taylor Swift's concert film, The Eras Tour, debuted a day early to the surprise of some theater owners. It earned $2.8 million in Thursday night previews, but its overall weekend performance is yet to be determined.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour began its unorthodox theatrical run with a last-minute decision to start showing the movie a day early. Originally meant to drop on October 13 — the number 13 is Swift's lucky number — it instead opened last night, at extremely short notice, much to the chagrin of some theater owners. The film was screened in 2,700 theaters, and Thursday night showings commenced at 6 p.m. local time, where it officially raked in $2.8 million during its Thursday night previews.

It's essential to note that these preview earnings don't necessarily reflect the movie's overall weekend performance. Projections for a $100+ million haul in the United States are still on track for the film's wide release in 3,855 theaters. Swift had announced on Wednesday night, just moments before her premiere, that she was shifting her initial release plan for Friday at 6 p.m. to Thursday night previews, under the direction of Sam Wrench. Additionally, in certain locations, advance tickets for the concert film weren't available until just six to eight hours before showtime.

Swift was also busy attending the Kansas City Chiefs vs Denver Broncos game on Thursday evening where die-hard Swifties were quite possibly tuning in to see what "Mom" was up to, as she was cheering on her latest beau, Travis Kelce, as she oddly — or perhaps, shrewdly — turns herself into a "WAG" (a British media term for 'wives and girlfriends' of athletes) for the NFL star, in the mold of Victoria Beckham to her husband David Beckham.

What Can We Expect From 'The Eras Tour' Movie?

Image via MTV

In a thorough runtime of two hours and forty minutes, Swift will guide viewers through ten distinct eras in her illustrious career, encompassing chart-toppers that span from her self-titled debut album to her latest release, "Midnights," which came out last year. Despite unique ticket pricing due to its designation as a special event, Swift's devoted fan base remains unwavering in their enthusiasm to savor every moment of the meticulously captured performances. Various screening formats will be available for the concert film too, including select IMAX theaters worldwide.

The film has already earned over $100 million in ticket pre-sales, positioning it as one of the biggest hits of the year before a single screening had even taken place. Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour is now playing in theaters, where the exhibitors will be hoping that the post-Barbenheimer lull of their late cruel summer will finally drag them out of the woods.

