The Big Picture Taylor Swift's concert film, The Eras Tour, is on track to set a new record for the biggest opening in October history, with projections ranging from $92 million to $105 million.

The film's pre-sales and positive reviews have contributed to its success, with a 100% positive rating on Rotten Tomatoes and an A+ CinemaScore, placing it in a league with iconic movies like Spider-Man: No Way Home and Titanic.

Critics are lauding The Eras Tour as a cultural touchstone that showcases Taylor Swift's immense talent and solidifies her status as one of the biggest pop stars of all time.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, the concert film based on the record-setting tour by the megastar singer Taylor Swift, is tantalisingly close to setting another record. Initial reports have the opening day of the concert film settling at $39 million, which is a whisker away from Joker's $39.3 million opening back in October 2019. However, by the time the dust settles, and exhibitors check down the side of their sofas, AMC might well be in a position to declare The Eras Tour the biggest opening in October history.

The initial three-day projections for the film are set to land between $92 million and $105 million, as was discussed on Collider Dailies, from its launch in 3,850 theaters. At $92 million, Eras Tour would stand as the second-highest domestic debut in October, following only Joker's $96.2 million. On the more conservative side, some are estimating a 20% decline between Friday and Saturday, which constitutes a better hold compared to female-oriented films like Twilight (which dropped by 41%), Barbie (down 32%), and Sex and the City (reducing by 34%). Even at $92 million, this will guarantee the most impressive opening for a concert film in the United States and Canada

And while the film is obviously front-loaded due to immense pre-sales, from fans who would see it no matter what, the film will be boosted by another rarity: an A+ from CinemaScore based on exit polls from the movie. That's rarified air for any picture. Very few get that score, so it joins the likes of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Black Panther, Beauty and the Beast, Avengers: Endgame, Titanic, and E.T. to name a few. The film also has a 100% positive rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with absolutely glowing reviews labelling it one of the best concert films ever made.

A Powerhouse at the Height of Her Powers

Image via Taylor Swift

Collider's Ross Bonaime gave the film an A- review, hailing it as the sort of cultural touchstone that should have been recorded for future generations, stating "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour feels like the type of live performance that is important to have documented in this way, like having an original cast performance of Hamilton, or Martin Scorsese recording the final performance of The Band in The Last Waltz." Further adding, "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour is an accomplishment to be remembered and a showcase of one of the biggest pop stars of all time at the height of her talents."

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour is now in theaters.