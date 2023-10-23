The Big Picture Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour concert film topped the domestic box office for the second weekend in a row.

The film has earned a cumulative global haul of $165 million, with $130 million coming from domestic theaters and approximately $35 million from overseas markets.

The movie has received unanimous praise, with a 98% score on Rotten Tomatoes and a perfect A+ CinemaScore from opening day audiences, solidifying its success.

The unconventional theatrical run of Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour concert film continued in blockbuster fashion this weekend — its second — as the film topped the domestic box office and narrowly missed out on the number one spot globally. The Eras Tour is famously being distributed directly by the AMC and Cinemark theater chains, without the involvement of studios, and will play Thursday-Sunday for three weekends before beginning the second leg of its global rollout on November 3.

A celebration of Swift’s career-defining “eras,” the concert film topped the domestic box office for the second weekend in a row, grossing an estimated $32 million. It also made $10 million from overseas territories, for a global second weekend haul of $42 million. The film has passed the $150 million milestone, with its cumulative worldwide haul now standing at $165 million, of which $130 million has come from domestic theaters and around $35 million from overseas markets. While most studios cleared the path for it a week ago, the movie fended off competition from Martin Scorsese’s three and a half hour epic Western Killers of the Flower Moon, which grossed $23 million domestically in its opening weekend, and $44 million worldwide.

Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon is something of a unicorn itself, seeing as it's basically a streaming title that’s being given a proper theatrical release prior to its release on Apple TV +. Both films, however, were outperformed by the Indian action-thriller Leo, which generated $48 million worldwide in its first weekend, with most of its revenue coming from its home country.

The Movie Continues to Receive Mad Love from Audiences

Image via Taylor Swift

The Eras Tour movie grossed a spectacular $92 million in its opening weekend at the domestic box office, setting a record for a concert film but marginally missing out on the October record ($96 million), which is still held by Joker. Some of the more bullish projections had the movie topping the $100 million mark domestically in its first three days, but the film’s unconventional release and distribution made it a difficult one to project.

What cannot be denied is the unanimous praise that the movie has earned. Directed by Sam Wrench, The Eras Tour currently sits at a “certified fresh” 98% score on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, but it held onto a 100% approval rating for the longest time. The movie also earned a perfect A+ CinemaScore from opening day audiences, and a rave from Collider’s Ross Bonaime, who compared it favorably to the live tour. Find out which songs were cut from The Eras Tour movie and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.