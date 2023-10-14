The Big Picture Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour has become the highest-grossing concert film of all time.

The extended edition of the concert film adds back three beloved songs that were cut from the theatrical version.

The Eras Tour is divided into sections representing Swift's albums, highlighting her evolution as a musician, and is a testament to the power of live music and communal bonds.

Taylor Swift isn't the problem, she's a one-woman juggernaut. At this point, one might argue she owns the world and we're just living in it. It's a deserved triumph. The singer-songwriter titan has spent 17 years forging a dynamic, genre-defying career and breaking practically every music record imaginable. Now Swift has "saved" Hollywood with Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, a concert film extravaganza documenting her similarly record-breaking (and economy-boosting) worldwide tour. Before it debuted in theaters in October 2023, The Eras Tour had already outgrossed Star Wars: The Force Awakens in presale tickets to the pretty tune of $100 million. As it stands, The Eras Tour earned over $249 million worldwide, positioning Swift's creative apotheosis as the highest-grossing concert film of all time, the first concert tour to reach $1 billion in revenue, and a Golden Globe nominee.

Swift herself reached billionaire status and was named TIME's 2023 Person of the Year. On December 13, her 34th birthday, Swift celebrated by dropping an extended edition of The Eras Tour that's available to rent on various streaming platforms. This version is extended because, although The Eras Tour seamlessly sweeps the audience through Swift's history with costumes and stage design to match, there are only so many songs even an indomitable force like Taylor Swift can belt in one night. The live concert runs for three hours with a 44 song-long setlist mostly composed of Swift's singles, a decision that makes sense. Swift innately knows how to craft a crowd-pleasing earworm, and fans of all demographics want to hear their favorite songs. Nevertheless, Swift engineered clever ways to weave in her lesser-known songs. With The Eras Tour feature film clocking in at 2 hours and 48 minutes instead of the live concert's standard 3 hours, some songs from the setlist found themselves "leaving out the side door" — aka, Swift cut them from the film. However, The Eras Tour's extended edition adds back three beloved songs.

How Is Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour’ Set Up?

Rather than play random ditties in an unharmonious mish-mash, self-described mastermind Taylor Swift meticulously divides The Eras Tour into designated sections representing 9 of her 10 original albums. (Her self-titled debut is the only one without a presence.) To spice things up, Swift sings two acoustic "Surprise Songs" that change at each performance. The Eras Tour opens with selections from Lover, Swift's sky blue-toned, sequin-drenched seventh album. The COVID-19 pandemic canceled Swift's planned Lover Fest tour, so kicking things off with the dreamy Lover is a lovely way to set things right. After a condensed version of "Miss Americana and the Heartbreak Prince," Swift slides straight into "Cruel Summer," the headbanger that gained TikTok traction this year, followed by lively renditions of "The Man" and "You Need to Calm Down."

The pensive, self-reflective tunes "Lover" and "The Archer" close this era, which leaves 12 of the album's 18 songs on the metaphorical cutting room floor. Swift dips into Lover's B-sides during her Secret Song sessions, like the toe-tapping "I Think He Knows" and the vulnerable "Cornelia Street." Surprisingly, given its popularity among Swift's fanbase, "The Archer" was the first song from the live shows that wasn't included in The Eras Tour's theatrical version. To the relief of many who were frozen in grief over this loss a la "Right Where You Left Me," The Eras Tour extended edition reintegrates "The Archer" in all its deserved high-definition glory.

Swift then jumps back in time to 2008's Fearless, her second album and the one that earned the young musician her first of three Album of the Year Grammys. At three songs, the Fearless section is notably shorter, but Swift has been performing songs from her breakthrough album for most of her career. As such, Fearless' biggest three hits enjoy the spotlight: the title track, "You Belong With Me," and "Love Story."

Which Taylor Swift Songs Are Included in ‘The Eras Tour’ Movie?

Image via Taylor Swift

folklore might have won awards and acclaim, but evermore, its spiritual sister album and the second of Taylor Swift's two 2020 albums, is just as piercingly lyrical and sonically somber. For The Eras Tour concert film, the lead single "Willow" opens the autumnal-tinged evermore era. Afterward, Swift favors fan favorites like "Champagne Problems," "Tolerate It," and "Marjorie," the latter a love letter Swift dedicated to her late grandmother. Sadly for evermore devotees (raises hand), Swift cut her delicious revenge thriller "No Body No Crime" from The Eras Tour documentary. "No Body No Crime," which Swift performed with the Haim sisters, is one of the songs that isn't in the extended streaming version and therefore remains lost to the ether. Although not included in the film, evermore tracks were frequent highlights of the Secret Songs. Swift serenaded fans with one-off performances of "Gold Rush," "Dorothea," "Ivy," and "Cowboy Like Me," the latter accompanied by Marcus Mumford of Mumford and Sons.

The unforgiving, black-clad, snake-studded Reputation era proceeds a Speak Now interlude and four songs from Red. Like her pop-heavy albums, the Reputation section focuses on radio singles like "Look What You Made Me Do" and the TikTok anthem "Don't Blame Me." ("Getaway Car" and "Gorgeous" were relegated to the Secret Songs category.) Speak Now is the least represented album besides her debut, featuring only her epic ballad "Enchanted." Swift added the track "Long Live" after her rerecorded Speak Now (Taylor's Version) dropped in July and includes her live performance of the song in the rentable streaming editing after removing it from the theatrical feature.

Red follows the same prioritization of singles as Reputation and Fearless, those songs that dominated the 2010s radio scene ("22," "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together," and "I Knew You Were Trouble.") In contrast, "All Too Well," which was never released as a single, took on a life of its own thanks to Swift's resonant lyrics and haunting melancholy reflection. For Red (Taylor's Version), she released an extended 10-minute version. Swift performs all 10 of those minutes on the guitar, a solo figure in shimmering red, without missing a beat.

With 'The Eras Tour,' Taylor Swift Is a Genre of Her Own

Image via Taylor Swift

Since folklore made Swift the first woman artist to win three Album of the Year Grammys, it's no surprise this folksy cottagecore-influenced era boasts seven songs, a good chunk of the Eras Tour's runtime. Most are B-sides highlighting Swift's heavy lyricism and folklore's overlapping narratives. Another surprise cut from The Eras Tour film, however, is "Cardigan," a trademark track that's nowhere to be found, even on the extended version. Her second Album of the Year winner, 1989, concentrates on the radio-dominating and fan-pleasing singles "Blank Space," "Bad Blood," and "Style." When Swift played "Out of the Woods" and "Clean" as Secret Songs, it induced some friendly jealousy from everyone not at those performances. The streaming version integrates the sidelined "Wildest Dreams," which makes "Cardigan" and "No Body No Crime" the only two songs not restored to the extended edition's setlist.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, with Midnights being her latest original release, Swift performs half the album. You'll hear the soaring ever-present "Anti-Hero" and see choreography straight from a Bob Fosse musical for "Vigilante Shit," but not "Maroon" or any of Midnights' extra tracks. The Eras Tour film's Secret Songs, meanwhile, are a clever mash-up: the throwback "Our Song" from her debut album followed by Midnights' "You're On Your Own, Kid." None of Midnights was removed from the concert film.

Inventing a new way to praise Taylor Swift or the Eras Tour is nigh impossible at this point. The level of strategic production, the intimate accessibility courtesy of director Sam Wrench, and the extraordinary artistry on display are something to stand in awe of. Beyond Swift's magnetic presence as a versatile performer and how the breadth of her material demonstrates the evolution of her musicianship, the Eras Tour is a story about the power of communal bonds. Sharing live music humanizes us, and Taylor Swift's ear for profound melodies has made her one of modern entertainment's giants. Swift is an astute woman and a master storyteller and has keenly inhabited and reinterpreted multiple genres for nearly 20 years. If those feats weren't enough, she's spent her summer performing 44 songs non-stop for 3 hours. The Eras Tour is a towering achievement. Our favorite songs making it to our home TV screens after all is just a bonus.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour is available to stream on Apple TV+ and other platforms.

