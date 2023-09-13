The Big Picture Taylor Swift's concert film, The Eras Tour, has shattered records, making over $26 million in presale ticket sales for AMC Theatres in just one day.

Due to its overwhelming demand, experts believe the film could generate over $100 million in its opening weekend, a feat rarely seen in this genre.

Cinemark is catering to fans by offering the opportunity to rent out auditoriums for private showings, allowing up to 40 people to enjoy the ultimate Taylor Swift experience at a cost of $800.

Taylor Swift's concert film, The Eras Tour, has already broken records with more than $37 million in presales from AMC, Regal, and Cinemark in its first 24 hours. That's not to say demand has let up, far from it, however. The concert film isn't just showcasing her record-breaking stadium tour, its also making waves not only in the world of music but also at the theatrical box office. It has already raked in an astounding $26 million in presale ticket sales, establishing a new single-day record for AMC Theatres, the official distributor of the film and the largest cinema chain globally.

Due to the early and unprecedented demand, industry experts are speculating that this film has the potential to generate over $100 million in its opening, a remarkable feat for this genre of movie, assisted by the fact it's scaring off other movies from the same release window. In fact, only five films this year—namely Barbie, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania have managed to breach the triple-digit mark in their debut weekends.

To keep up with demand, Cinemark is going all in to make sure that Swifties are being given the best possible opportunity to see the movie with as many of their friends as possible, as they are offering moviegoers a chance to rent out auditoriums to watch the filmed version of the show. Dubbing the shows as "Private Swiftie Parties", fans can hire out their own auditoriums that can accommodate up to 40 people at a cost of $800 (plus taxes and fees). While that might sound very expensive, have a quick look on StubHub and suddenly $20 per person is the deal of a lifetime.

Image via Taylor Swift

The Ultimate Concert Film Experience

Wanda Gierhart Fearing, Cinemark’s chief marketing and content officer, offered the following remarks when touting the offer:

“We are excited to offer fans the ultimate ‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’ concert film VIP experience in their own private Cinemark auditorium. We are wonderstruck by this event’s sensational ticket sales and are thrilled to add a new era to our fan-favorite Private Watch Parties with our Private Swiftie Parties. Our larger-than-life screens and captivating surround sound deliver a most enchanting environment to sing and dance along with friends and family to the concert of the decade.”

Tickets for Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour are available in traditionally Taylor Swift-coded prices, $19.89 for adults and $13.13 for everybody else. You can book your Private Swiftie Party to see the concert movie via this link.