"Taylor" and "Swift" are probably the two most uttered words of the summer. You may have been asked what "Era" you're in. Or, maybe you've noticed people suddenly referring to their sweaters as "cardigans." No matter how Taylor Swift has impacted your life, you're sure to hear about her upcoming concert movie, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.

Captured during her still continuing stadium tour of the same name, it contains two hours and forty minutes of footage from the concert that even die-hard fans were unable to snag tickets for. The concert film is already breaking records and is projected to continue doing so upon its release in theaters on October 13th. Here's everything we know about the Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.

When Is 'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour' Coming To Theaters?

Image via Taylor Swift

The Eras Tour premieres in theaters on October 13th, an important date for movie lovers and Swifties alike. For film buffs, it was the original release date of the highly anticipated Exorcist sequel directed by David Gordon Green, The Exorcist: Believer. However, once news that Swift and her hoards of fans would be sprinting to theaters to see The Eras Tour, the theatrical release date for Believer was moved up a week. Jason Blum shared a hilarious tweet about production company Blumhouse's decision to move the opening date, so there doesn't appear to be any bad blood between the filmmakers and Swift. Thirteen is also Taylor Swift's lucky number, with fans routinely drawing it on their hands at her concerts.

Where Can You Watch 'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour'?

Image via Taylor Swift

With ticket sales projected to reach $100 million opening weekend, Taylor Swift fans don't seem to be calming down anytime soon. The Swifts made an exclusive deal with AMC theaters to only show The Eras Tour at AMC locations. The power of Swifties was proven once again when they crashed the AMC app trying to pre-purchase tickets for the film ahead of time. Crashing major websites is a trick Swift fans know all too well. This is the second time this year Swift fans have crashed a major website, the first occasion being the sale of tickets for the actual Eras Tour. AMC is currently advertising fun extras you can add to your viewing experience, like Eras Tour popcorn buckets and drink cups. If you want to see The Eras Tour, you better speak now, because tickets have been selling like crazy.

Is There A Trailer For 'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour'?

For those of us who were unable to get tickets to the tour and have had to settle for squinting at fan-recorded videos of the concert, we can stop looking so close at our screens with this high-def trailer for The Eras Tour:

Who Stars In 'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour'?

Image via Taylor Swift

Other than Miss Swift herself, get ready to be jealous of all the dancers who get to be on stage with her. Amanda Balen, Taylor Banks, Karen Chuang, Audrey Douglass, Tori Evans, and many other incredible dancers and musicians are joining Taylor on her Eras tour. Their impressive resumes include films like Academy Award-winner La La Land and the Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds-led Spirited and critically acclaimed shows like Glee, Ru Paul's Drag Race, and Winning Time: The Rise of the Laker's Dynasty. Being a part of a show (and movie) like Eras, these talented dancers are definitely not having a cruel summer.

What Is 'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour' About?

Image via Taylor Swift

Swift uses the word "Era" to describe the different states of mind she was in during each of her albums. From "Speak Now" to "Red" to "Lover," each album encapsulates a different version of Swift, and this concert is no different. The singer takes us through each one of these Eras, not just in the songs she sings but in outfit choices, scenery, and even down to the details on her microphone. Given some of the voiceover from the trailer and the moment of behind-the-scenes footage we see, we can infer that a bit more than just the concert will be explored. While Swift's previous documentary, Miss Americana, included mostly personal moments with the singer-songwriter, The Eras Tour feels more in line with her other concert film releases: Reputation Stadium Tour and The 1989 World Tour Live, which were mostly focused on the performance aspect of Swift's life.

Who Is Making 'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour'?

The concert flick is directed by Sam Wrench, who is no stranger to working with megastar musicians. Wrench's previous credits include Billie Eilish Live at the O2, Brandi Carlile: In The Canyon, and BTS: Permission To Dance on Stage. Wrench has also worked with Mary J. Blige, Blur, Ariana Grande, and Mumford & Sons. The film is being distributed by Variance Films.

Movies Like 'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour' You Can Watch Right Now

Image via Stevie Rae Gibbs & James Marcus Haney

Coldplay: A Head Full of Dreams (2018) - Want to have the chills for an hour and forty-four minutes straight? With incredible footage all the way back from Coldplay's inception (including a brace-faced Chris Martin), A Head Full of Dreams gives you the most intimate behind-the-scenes footage you could ever ask for. One of the many incredible moments happens when lead singer Martin doubts the lyrics he's writing for the bands eventual worldwide hit "Fix You." The film does an excellent job of pairing this with us fast-forwarding years into the future and seeing a crowd of around 50,000 people singing - and hysterically crying - along to the words the band was so doubtful anyone would resonate with. It truly is the perfect mix of showing Coldplay's hard work along with their undeniable knack for making the world a better - and much more colorful - place.

Watch on Prime Video

Katy Perry: Part of Me (2012) - While Katy Perry and Taylor Swift have had a checkered past, the two seemed to express that their feud had been put to rest in Swift's music video for her song, "You Need To Calm Down." Now that that's been taken care of, you can enjoy Perry's 2012 documentary concert film Part of Me, which explores the singer's humble beginnings, her hard work on the way to the top, and the moment of her heartbreaking divorce from comedian Russell Brand. The film does an excellent job of juxtaposing her iconically colorful Teenage Dream concert with the darker side of fame.

Watch on Paramount+

Beyoncé: HOMECOMING (2019) - For those of you who have heard the word "Beychella" and want to know what the big deal is, thankfully, it's all captured on film. This rare behind-the-scenes look into Beyoncé's family life and astounding performance at the 2018 Coachella Festival is something to behold. It is as full of heart as it is entertaining, sure to delight all Beyoncé fans and impress even those who don't know what the "Bey Hive" is.

Watch on Netflix