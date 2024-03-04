The Big Picture Taylor Swift's Disney+ concert movie will feature an exclusive song "Maroon" from the album Midnights .

The film's success set new records, earning $123.5 million globally and receiving critical acclaim.

The movie, debuting on March 14, will precede Swift's new album launch of The Tortured Poets Department .

Good news, Swifties! We're getting the Disney+ version of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour [Taylor's Version] a day early, and now, we know one of the exclusive songs that will be added to the presentation. At the end of a trailer Disney+ dropped on Monday, the first few notes of "Maroon", from her last album Midnights, can be heard, revealing that the track is one of the surprise songs Swift played on acoustic, not included in the concert film’s theatrical or digital editions. Fan favorite "cardigan" had already been announced as part of the film. The movie will now debut on Disney+ one day earlier than previously planned, on March 14 at 6 p.m. PT.

The launch of the special extended version of the concert film will arrive just one month ahead of the launch of Swift's new album, The Tortured Poets Department, which she announced at February's Grammy Awards after winning the Best Pop Album Award. Swift went on to break a record by winning her fourth Best Album of the Year award and is the first in history to take home that award four times.

Swift is, of course, no stranger to Disney+, having previously collaborated with the platform in 2020 for the streaming of Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions on November 25. This intimate, lo-fi version of her widely celebrated album Folklore was part of Swift's prolific output during the pandemic, which also included the album Evermore and its subsequent projects. More recently, in December 2023, Swift announced a partnership with Searchlight Pictures—a Disney subsidiary—for her first venture into feature film directing. This upcoming project is notably based on an original screenplay penned by Swift herself, marking another significant milestone in her expanding career, which has also included actor, entrepreneur, and, most recently, a football WAG.

How Successful Was 'The Eras Tour' Movie?

The Eras Tour movie achieved remarkable success, setting new records at the box office. On its opening weekend, the movie garnered $92.8 million in North America and $30.7 million internationally, totaling $123.5 million globally​​. This incredible performance made it the biggest concert film of all time and, additionally, at the time of writing, the concert movie had accumulated around $261 million globally, which is a ridiculous amount of money for a concert movie — particularly given that the tour is still ongoing.

It also received universal critical acclaim, boasting a 99% critics score — and Certified Fresh rating — on Rotten Tomatoes, while it achieved the rare distinction of earning an A+ CinemaScore, indicating universal approval from audiences who saw the film in theaters.

The Eras Tour [Taylor's Version] now drops on March 14.