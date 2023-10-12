Close your eyes. Take a deep breath in. If you hear the faint melody of the Magic! song "Rude" in the distance, congratulations. You've made it back to 2014. There’s lots about this year’s pop culture landscape that’s immediately distinctive, but one element that will stand out to film geeks is that movie theaters are dominated by The Hunger Games knock-offs. The days of Harry Potter and Twilight franchise mimics have been left in the past. Now everybody is talking about Divergent and The Maze Runner. Meanwhile, Taylor Swift has solidified her shift away from her country music roots to pop music with her latest album 1989. “Shake It Off” and “Style” will become inescapable in the next few months, pleasing both closeted trans ladies seeking out ways to quietly contact their gender and the most obnoxious white women you know in equal measure.

These might seem like separate aspects of the 2014 pop culture landscape, but for one brief moment in August 2014, they merged. This came about thanks to The Giver, an adaptation of the iconic novel that was now looking to engage the interest of modern teenagers. A key way to gain that interest was to make sure the motion picture evoked the visuals and aesthetic of those Hunger Games movies, while another strategy was to pump the cast full of actors beloved by the youth. This meant that Taylor Swift got to join the cast in the role of Rosemary, joining a packed roster of performers that also included Jeff Bridges and Meryl Streep. This particular casting meant that Swift got third billing in a movie she barely appeared in. That’s just one of the many bamboozling elements behind this piece of casting which couldn’t be more 2014 if it tried.

What’s Taylor Swift Doing in ‘The Giver’?

Not only is Taylor Swift in The Giver, but she also gets to play the daughter of Jeff Bridges! Yes, the character of Rosemary is the spawn of Bridge's titular character. Amusingly, the character's presence in the books is extremely limited, to the point that a flashback sequence was concocted for the film version to ensure that Rosemary would have some sort of on-screen presence. In her super brief screentime, Swift gets to show up with red hair and is eventually murdered by lethal injection. This means that, between her role in The Giver and getting run over by a car in Amsterdam, two of Swift's five appearances in narrative films as fictional characters have ended with her role dying. Tom Hooper, it's not too late to unleash a cut of Cats that includes a quick demise for Swift's Bombalurina!

Clearly, Swift’s presence in The Giver is an entirely marketing tactic. At the time of the film's release, the film's two lead young actors (Brenton Thwaites and Odeya Rush) were relatively unknown. Even Jennifer Lawrence had an Oscar nomination under her belt before playing Katniss Everdeen and Dylan O'Brien had headlined the hit TV show Teen Wolf before he began sprinting through The Maze Runner. Thwaites, meanwhile, had only appeared in Oculus in terms of major wide-release movies before The Giver and Rush also had a sparse presence in terms of motion picture acting credits. The Giver needed a dose of star power among its young actors, which likely informed the presence of Swift in the movie. This also explains Swift’s inexplicably high billing, since, while her screentime was minimal, she had a way higher profile than anyone else in The Giver save for Bridges and Streep.

Amusingly, Swift did not conjure up an original song for the soundtrack of The Giver, which did feature hot circa. 2014 artists like OneRepublic and Capital Cities. Who knows if an original ditty would’ve given The Giver an extra boost at the box office, but it certainly couldn’t have hurt. After all, The Giver flopped upon release, despite both its attempts to draw in young people and its source material’s enormous legacy in pop culture. Years later, The Giver is now an odd footnote in the career of Taylor Swift and an unfortunate reminder of one of Hollywood’s worst monsters. You see, The Giver was a project from The Weinstein Company, Harvey Weinstein’s studio home from 2005 until his arrest. Unfortunately, the casting of Swift in The Giver does encapsulate the worst tendencies of Harvey’s approach to mainstream cinema.

Taylor Swift in ‘The Giver’ Was Part of a Bad Trend

In his days running Miramax and The Weinstein Company, Harvey Weinstein loved star power. It wasn't just that he liked to finance and release movies headlined by major actors, though, he wanted every role possible in his features to be stuffed with recognizable names. Hence, projects like the 2002 movie Frida have Edward Norton showing up for one-scene cameos while various American dubs of animated movies (like Doogal) would turn silent characters into chatterboxes just to ensure one more celebrity actor could be added to the voice cast. It was an eyeroll-worthy maneuver that always reeked of cynical marketing that got only more desperate in Weinstein’s final years as a producer.

Productions like Tulip Fever (featuring Matthew Morrison and Zach Galifianakis!) were often filled with inexplicable casting choices clearly just meant to attract media attention to younger audiences. The Giver fell smack dab into this phenomenon as Harvey and other Weinstein Company brass tried to concoct their own The Hunger Games. It didn’t mean what kind of role Taylor Swift had in the finished film, it just mattered that they could plaster her name on the posters. Bizarrely, The Giver wasn't even the only 2014 Weinstein Company release Taylor Swift was attached to. She wrote and performed the tune "Sweeter Than Fiction" for the studio’s James Corden opera singer drama One Chance. This inspirational feature ended up bombing and vanishing without a trace, but also bizarrely, "Sweeter Than Fiction" scored Swift a Golden Globe nomination for Best Original Song and established her working relationship with Jack Antonoff.

All of this is to say that Harvey Weinstein and his cohorts were always looking for a cynical marketing angle and the constant use of Swift’s star power throughout their 2014 releases exemplifies this. The Giver is now a fantastic microcosm of the way Harvey Weinstein ran his movie empires and especially how he’d suffocate potentially lucrative titles with endless demands to be “more marketable.” Maybe it’s best that we’re no longer in 2014. In 2023, we have lots of new Taylor Swift songs to appreciate and our movie theaters are now clogged with The Conjuring pastiches rather than Hunger Games knock-offs. (Yay for… "progress”?) Taylor Swift may want her fans to think of her whenever they hear the words "Tim McGraw" or "getaway car," but I doubt even she remembers, let alone is aching for her fans to memorialize, her work in The Giver.