The Big Picture Taylor Swift's exclusion from singing in The Lorax was likely due to the perception that she was just another flash-in-the-pan singer at the time, not yet considered a major artist.

The creative team may have wanted to protect the integrity of the movie's own songs and style, which was more pop-oriented, rather than matching Swift's country-inspired music.

The lack of opportunities for Swift to sing in The Lorax may have served as a turning point for her career, pushing her to move away from her kid-friendly image and explore new creative directions.

"Why didn't Idina Menzel sing in Enchanted?"

"Why didn't Anthony Ramos sing in A Star Is Born?"

"Why did Russell Crowe sing in Les Miserables?"

These are the kinds of questions that haunt musical cinema geeks, as they ponder why certain musicians and/or actors known for singing were cast in major roles in musical movies only for them to not get a single tune. Why wouldn't you let Tony winners or iconic musicians belt out a ditty if they're already in the cast? One of the most inexplicable examples of this phenomenon, though, belongs to a terrible 2012 animated film entitled The Lorax. As usual for a feature hailing from Illumination, this movie had a cast jam-packed with celebrities seemingly employed with minimal consideration as to whether or not they actually fit the role they were playing. Why else would deep-voiced Zac Efron be lending his pipes to a 12-year-old boy named Ted?

Also in that cast? None other than Taylor Swift as the tree-obsessed teenager Audrey. The object of Ted’s romantic infatuations, Audrey’s self-proclaimed desire to one day see a Truffula tree sets the plot in the framing device of The Lorax into motion. The entire plot of The Lorax incorporates multiple musical numbers that have been turned into memes by the irony-drenched landscape of the internet. Shockingly, though, Swift never once gets to open her mouth and sing in this movie. It’s a bizarre maneuver given that she’s a musician first and foremost, not an actor. What’s going on here? How could the studio behind Hop make such a creative miscalculation? Why didn’t Taylor Swift sing in The Lorax?

Look What You Made Me Do, Illumination…Break Down Taylor Swift’s Role in 'The Lorax'

Image via Universal Pictures

It’s likely that there was some “bad blood” between Swifties and the folks behind The Lorax given that the latter camp failed to give Swift much to do in this 2012 animated movie. However, there are pragmatic reasons for why Taylor Swift was excluded from this movie's soundtrack. For one thing, we have to remember when this movie was in production. Taylor Swift’s presence in this motion picture was announced in March 2011, just a few months after Speak Now was released and only two years removed from Swift making a cameo as herself in Hannah Montana: The Movie. Her primary target demo was still very much young people, and her music comrades were Eric Church and Martina McBride, not Ke$ha and The Black Eyed Peas.

Let's be crystal clear on something: to old white male executives who are largely in charge of the film industry, Swift, at this point in time, was just seen as another flash-in-the-pan lady singer who could help make your movie seem more appealing to young women. Given this perception, it becomes a little clearer why she doesn’t sing in The Lorax. There just wasn’t even a notion that she was anywhere near momentous enough as an artist to warrant her own tune. This is reflected in how the primary cast of The Lorax is arranged in the end credits, with Swift getting billed below Ed Helms and Zac Efron. It’s incomprehensible to imagine a modern animated movie featuring Swift not giving her either top billing or that “and…” credit, but 2012 was a different era.

Plus, given that ditties like “Mine” and “Mean” were still dominating the Billboard Country charts, the creative team behind The Lorax likely saw Swift’s style of music being at odds with the feature’s default pop music set pieces. There was likely a desire to protect the sanctity of beloved tunes like (checks notes) "Thneedville" or "Let It Grow" or lyrics like "In Thneedville, we don't want to know/Where the smog, and trash, and chemicals go." Ironically, the absence of a big Taylor Swift tune in The Lorax may be the one time in history Illumination didn’t bend one of its projects over to placate distracting celebrity stunt casting. If only those irritating Sing movies had engaged in such consideration…

'The Lorax' Speaks for the Trees, but His Movie Doesn’t Speak for Women!

Image via Taylor Swift

The other reason for The Lorax not having room for a Taylor Swift tune is also simply because the feature’s script by Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio has very traditional notions of gender and what roles women are supposed to play in a movie’s narrative. Swift’s Audrey character only exists to motivate Ted — her purpose is to be somebody he can dream about smooching at the breakfast table. She has as much personality or interiority as an inanimate prop. Giving her a musical number or lyrics to sing would’ve upended this narrative approach. After all, musical numbers often offer a window into a character’s desires, vulnerabilities, and personality. Such qualities do not exist in The Lorax’s script, so of course Audrey is sidelined for the tunes.

The Lorax’s nonchalant ambivalence to fleshing out women as characters is emblematic of larger gender-related woes in mainstream American cinema, which often treat ladies as just tools that can motivate male protagonists. It’s a quality that many Illumination movies have casually furthered, with the studio’s output often prioritizing male-centric stories and typically only having room for one token lady in a title’s ensemble cast (see: Hop, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Minions). Granted, nobody is going to a feature from the studio behind The Secret Life of Pets expecting subversive feminist narratives that would’ve made N. K. Jemisin weep with joy. However, the normalization of such retrograde approaches to the humanity of women is so ingrained into typical American features that they can even be found regularly in Illumination titles.

Taylor Swift’s Audrey failing to have a substantial role in The Lorax is a microcosm of this gender-based issue with Illumination titles, but it’s also a reflection of the place Swift was in her career in March 2012. Seven months after this movie, Swift would unleash the album Red, which pushed the artist beyond the world of country music. Now this singer would be engaging with more complex sounds and adult themes, some of which would take people by surprise for the worse. I still remember reading an Entertainment Weekly review of Red that was totally agog at the sexual implications within the “I'll do anything you say/If you say it with your hands” lyrics from the Red tune "Treacherous." It was time for a new age for Taylor Swift that built upon the creative legacy she’d already left behind.

This is where the modern version of Taylor Swift really began to get rolling in style. In hindsight, her voicework in The Lorax was the last time this singer indulged in the very kid-friendly version of herself. One could even see the lack of opportunities for singing in The Lorax as a sign to this artist that she needed to get out of the woods of this stage of her career, escape this creative exile and go somewhere new. If she was only going to be reduced to a romantic object in a movie adaptation of a Dr. Seuss book, well, then she'd be far from delicate in carving out a new media image and opportunities for herself. 2012 may have contained a cruel summer for Swifties as they grappled with the seemingly inexplicable exclusion of Swift from The Lorax's soundtrack. It’s always odd when people famous for singing show up in musical movies and don’t get to croon a tune. In this case, though, the exclusion of Swift from that movie’s musical numbers was just a precursor to new eras of this singer's career that Swifties circa. 2012 couldn't have comprehended even in their wildest dreams.

