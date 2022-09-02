Last year, Taylor Swift added yet another title to her resume with the release of All Too Well: The Short Film as the director and producer. All Too Well stars Teen Wolf's Dylan O'Brien and Stranger Things' Sadie Sink as Him and Her, or fictionalized versions of actor Jake Gyllenhaal and Swift. Now, the singer-songwriter will be appearing at this year's Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on Friday, September 9. In a special In Conversation With…, the singer-songwriter turned director will introduce the very first 35mm screening of All Too Well: The Short Film, inspired by her song of the same name, the 10-minute version of which was released last year on "Red (Taylor's Version)."

Swift will be making an appearance at the TIFF Bell Lightbox in Toronto with TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey, where she will speak about all things filmmaking and the cinematic aspects of her music. Notorious for her descriptive storytelling, it is not surprising that the multi-hyphenate artist has long been lauded for her ability to transcend an illustrative story through her lyrics. "We love the intersection of film and other art forms, and Taylor Swift is a brilliant visual thinker," Bailey said, adding: "We’re excited to hear Taylor’s version of how absorbing influences from cinema led to her creating All Too Well: The Short Film, which we’ll present in its original 35mm form for the first time at TIFF."

The short film chronicles the romance turned heartbreak between Swift and Gyllenhaal that inspired her to write one of the greatest songs of all time. Sink and O'Brien bring Swift's characters to life with vividly emotional performances telling an incredibly moving tale of love, power, gaslighting, and heartache in the 15-minute film. Swift will be attending this year's TIFF alongside other icons, including Hillary Rodham Clinton and Chelsea Clinton who'll be in attendance for their Apple TV+ series Gutsy.

Swift is the only woman in history to have won the Grammy Award for Album of the Year three times, adding to the multiple accolades she has received throughout her career. And as a great songwriter of her generation, Swift has been creatively involved in the visual representation of her songs in music videos. Owned by Swift herself, the singer also previously acquired full rights to her old catalogs with the recent re-releases of her earlier albums, starting with "Fearless (Taylor’s Version)" and "Red (Taylor’s Version)," which means she also has the right to artistically reinterpret her stories. As a result, she began the project All Too Well: The Short Film, in which she served as director, producer, writer, and actress all at the same time.

Swifties also have something new to wait for as Swift previously revealed her upcoming tenth studio album, "Midnights," which will be available on October 21. The album will entail the "stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered" throughout Swift's life. Meanwhile, the tickets for this year's In Conversation With... go on sale for TIFF Members on September 3, and the remaining tickets will be on sale for the public on September 5 at the TIFF's official website.

While you're waiting to secure a ticket for Conversation With… Taylor Swift, you can watch All Too Well: The Short Film below for an emotional 15-minute ride.