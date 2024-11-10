Looks like Jeopardy! is looking to birth some bad blood! The reality game show threw shade at Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s whirlwind romance in one of its clues during a recent episode. Swifties were not having it as they took to social media to back up the singer and her Kansas City Chiefs boyfriend.

On the November 6, 2024, episode of Jeopardy!, the $200 clue in a category called “The TV Show in Question” had contestants having to guess who is the host of Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? The clue stated that the show’s host was probably more famous for being someone’s boyfriend rather than for his personal achievement of being a three-time Super Bowl champ. Contestant Derek Hieronymus answered the question and host Ken Jennings confirmed that he was right — though he didn’t end up winning.

The incident went viral and fans of the couple took to social media to express their disdain for the game show’s subtle dig at Swift and her beau. One fan took to X (formerly Twitter) stating “Jeopardy was NASTY with travis kelce today.” While fans are not holding back on their lack of amusement for the subtle dig, Kelce had previously revealed on a pre-recorded interview on CBS Mornings that aired back on September 5, 2024, that he has no problem being Swift’s arm candy and has “fun with it.”

Lala Kent Only Has Nice Things To Say About Travis Kelce

Jeopardy! might be throwing shade at Travis Kelce, but it seems like Vanderpump Rules’ Lala Kent is definitely a fan! In a bonus episode of her Give Them Lala podcast, that was released on November 4, 2024, she gushed about her experience with Kelce on the set of Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?

Lala Kent described Kelce as sweet and respectful while recounting an incident on set. The Vanderpump Rules star dished on how Kelce was displaying peak gentlemanly behavior when they were taking a group picture with fellow celebrity contestants Ron Funches, Nicole Byer, Sophia Stallone and Ryan Fitzpatrick. Kent noted how Kelce, who was flanked by women on both sides, “did not touch” when he put his arms around them for the picture and instead just hovered.

When talking about her time on set, Lala Kent shared how the environment was lighthearted and there were plenty of giggles. She also showered the Kansas City Chiefs tight end with praise for his effortless humor and hosting abilities. She expressed how she thought Kelce was hysterical and further expressed her thoughts on him in the following words:

“You can just tell when people are actually really fun and funny, and I think you can kind of tell in his relationship with T Swift, like, they just look like they're having fun”

New episodes of Jeopardy! Season 41 airs every day at 7 pm on ABC. You can stream the episode and the show’s previous seasons on FuboTV.

