Here’s How to Watch Taylor Swift’s ‘City of Lover’ TV Concert Special

ABC has sorted out your Sunday night viewing plans with the Taylor Swift: City of Lover concert special. The special will include never-before-seen footage from Taylor Swift‘s September 2019 City of Lover concert in Paris where she performed songs from her seventh album, Lover. So, how can you watch City of Lover on Sunday, May 17?

Luckily, Swift’s concert special couldn’t be easier to watch. The hour-long TV concert will air at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on ABC Sunday. The City of Lover special will air right after the American Idol season finale, so there is no need to change the channel if you’re tuning in for that event, too. As you’ve probably guessed by this point, you can watch City of Lover on ABC, either on your TV or on your computer through the official ABC site. Both of these options will require a cable subscription and the pertinent login information. You can also access ABC through TV streaming platforms, like Sling and YouTube TV, and you can take advantage of their free trial period if you’re new to these platforms. Also, if you happen to miss out on the City of Lover special on Sunday, you can watch it on Monday, May 18 on Hulu and Disney+.

Per ABC, the City of Lover concert was recorded last September at the L’Olympia Theater in Paris, France. The concert special marks the only concert Swift, a performer seemingly always on tour with her latest album, will give in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In a statement on the concert special, Vice President of Talent and Booking for ABC Entertainment Eric Avram stated,

“While we are all home, Taylor Swift and her family of fans will be able to have a moment together and experience a never-before-seen, intimate performance, and we are so thrilled to be able to offer this to our own family of viewers on ABC.”

You can check out the special trailer for Taylor Swift: City of Lover below. The Swift-centric concert special airs on Sunday, May 17 on ABC at 10/9c.