The Big Picture Taylor Wily, known for his role in Hawaii Five-0, has passed away at 56. His kind spirit will always be remembered.

Wily's journey from sumo wrestling to acting showcased his immense talent and dedication to his craft.

His portrayal of Kamekona Tupuola brought joy and a piece of Hawaii's culture to audiences worldwide.

Taylor Wily, the wrestler who turned to acting and found fame in Hawaii Five-0, has died at the age of 56, Hawaiian TV outlet KITV has confirmed. Wily passed away on Thursday. News of Wily's passing was confirmed "with a heavy heart" by Hawaii's KITV 4 Island News, which reported that he was in Hurricane, Utah at the time of his death. The anchors fondly remembered him as "one of the kindest, gentlest souls" they had ever known. The cause of death has not yet been disclosed.

His death was confirmed by Peter M. Lenkov, executive producer of the Hawaii Five-0 2010-2020 reboot, via a post on Instagram, where he expressed his heartbreak. “I am devastated. Heartbroken. I’ll post some detailed feelings later. Just too hard right now,” Lenkov followed up with a longer post, addressing Wily directly:

“T, as I told you many times, I fell in love with you at the first audition. You came in with a towel on your head mopping up sweat, and I was smitten. You charmed me into making you a regular… on the show… and in my life. You were family. And I will miss you every day, brother. PS: when we spoke last week, we laughed at how right you were from Day 1. Five-0 was our dream job. And I was so lucky we got to share that magic together.”

Taylor Wily: An Obituary

Taylor Wily, born Teila Tuli on June 14, 1969, in Honolulu, Hawaii, was a man of immense talent and an even larger heart. Wily's journey to fame began in the world of sumo wrestling. Known by his sumo name, Takamishu, he was one of the first foreign-born wrestlers to compete in Japan. His dedication and spirit in the sumo arena earned him respect and admiration. However, after an injury cut short his wrestling career, Wily found a new path in the world of acting.

Transitioning from sumo to the screen, Wily brought the same passion and dedication to his acting career. He gained widespread recognition for his role as Kamekona Tupuola in the television series Hawaii Five-0. His portrayal of the lovable, larger-than-life character endeared him to audiences around the world. Wily's performance was not just about acting; it was about bringing joy, laughter, and a piece of Hawaii's rich culture to the screen.