For over ten years, Taylor Zakhar Perez has been climbing the rungs of Hollywood, first in 2012 with a small role in iCarly, and has steadily gained credits since then. He’s advanced from guest appearances to supporting characters to main characters. With the upcoming film adaptation of Red, White & Royal Blue, Zakhar Perez cements his leading man standing. While there is anticipation to see him play opposite Nicholas Galitzine as sons of different Heads of State that begin the upcoming rom-com by hating each other, naturally, until they develop an across-the-pond romance, it’s an opportune time to look back at a role that made it apparent that Zakhar Perez is a swoon-worthy star: Shane Brody in Minx.

Minx, the ‘70s period comedy that aired on HBO for its first season and will air on Starz for its second, imagines what Playboy would be like if it was intended for the female gaze and focused on issues pertaining to feminism. In a sense, the series is a reimagining of what a magazine like Playgirl once was and is trying to be again. The series centers on the pragmatic, principled Joyce Prigger (Ophelia Lovibond) and sleazy yet savvy Doug Renetti (Jake Johnson) and their combined brainchild: the titular Minx magazine.

What Is 'Minx' About?

Joyce is trying and failing to launch her magazine, The Matriarchy Awakens. Doug, impressed by her knowledge and passion, offers her a deal: he’ll publish her magazine, but first, there need to be some modifications. Her idea has substance, but it’s lacking a hook, which is where Doug’s idea comes into play: nude male centerfolds, and this is where Zakhar Perez comes in. Initially, Joyce is repulsed by the idea, but after Burt Reynolds' iconic Cosmopolitan nude photoshoot debuts to intense public reaction, Joyce realizes that there is an in-demand market for women to have their own gaze honored. Still hesitant, she agrees to create the magazine, but with a sexier name: Minx.

There are several men vying to be the first centerfold of the magazine, and viewers are treated to an array of penises of varying sizes and shapes, but after a long day, they still haven’t found the right man to bare it all for their inaugural issue. But then, stumbling into their office, wearing nothing but a fireman’s jacket and helmet, comes Zakhar Perez’s Shane. He’s hired. It’s not enough that Shane is really, really… really ridiculously good-looking; Joyce wants to be sure that Shane embodies the same values Minx champions, so she gives Shane a crash course in Feminism 101. This endeavor would be simple if it weren’t for Shane being so, well, simple. He’s dull in a way that’s charming for a handsome man, but unfortunate for anyone else.

Lessons in feminism eventually become night moves. Joyce, newly single, has the best sex of her life with Shane, and considers it the hookup she needed. But Shane’s unaware of Joyce’s one-night-stand intentions, thinking the two of them are an item. When Joyce admits to him that her feelings aren’t mutual, Shane feels used and threatens to drop out of participating in the magazine. Joyce realizes that she was technically Shane’s superior, and the sex, no matter how earth-shattering it was, probably shouldn’t have happened, especially considering that she was aware that he interpreted their night together as something more. After Joyce apologizes and accepts that Shane might decline to be the centerfold, he agrees to still be a part of the magazine. Later we see Shane, all of him, donning a construction helmet, boots, a tool belt, and nothing else for his centerfold photo shoot. Here he is, Minx’s first centerfold.

After his debut on the cover of Minx, we see Shane in the shower at the fire station, along with many other penises, being hassled by his coworkers for his spread in the spread. They all take turns taking shots at him, Shane, all the while, is unfazed. He gained more than notoriety. Minx’s feminism has rubbed off on him, and Shane sees the sneering from his coworkers as their own insecurities seeping through. He walks out of the shower feeling triumphant, and enlightened.

Taylor Zakhar Perez Makes Shane a Multidimensional Character

Zakhar Perez has previously spoken about his enjoyment of playing Shane, saying in an interview that he, appropriately, based his character on That ‘70s Show’s Kelso, played by Ashton Kutcher: “Shane, to me, feels like this… very surfer-y — I feel like he’s the kid in high school… That was very attractive, so he really didn’t have to work too hard and didn’t have too many aspirations, and it stuck with him. Then he became a fireman, and he loves doing that, but he’s kind of stunted when it comes to emotional maturity… He has a lot of growing to do.”

It was also important for Zakhar Perez to not make Shane a stereotype: “I feel like that’s the biggest problem people have is when they see a character, they see that this is a stereotypical dumb blonde or dumb jock kind of thing. They just go straight to ‘They don’t have emotion. They don’t understand the world. They are unintelligent.’ And I knew that from the beginning he wasn’t that… As an athlete myself, I knew these kinds of guys growing up, and I still know them, and just because they're not incredibly intelligent, and maybe they’re not emotionally secure with themselves, they still have emotions, and they still process things like mature adults would. They just do it in a different way. And so I think the biggest thing was grounding him, making him likable, and also playing against the line.”

What’s refreshing about Minx is its role reversal. Typically, a female character is the one to be ogled in film and television. But Minx, instead, has men serving a function that has societally been assigned to women. There are topless women in the series — Minx belongs to the fictional Bottom Dollar publishing company along with its other pornographic publications, but the women aren’t the focus. The men who shed the clothes are the ones that are to be lusted after. Even though Minx is set in a time decades ago, the show addresses the paucity of onscreen men who are meant to get hearts racing. The female gaze is finally being taken into consideration.

Taylor Zakhar Perez Is the Example of a New Hollywood Leading Man

As Shane, Zakhar Perez undoubtedly took a leap in his career. Prior to Minx, most of Zakhar Perez’s filmography consisted of parts in movies and shows intended for a younger audience, like The Kissing Booth 2 and The Kissing Booth 3. He’s often filled the role of heartthrob, but Minx shows how he’s been able to transition into more mature roles.

Zakhar Perez is attractive; this is an undeniable fact, but what helps him stand apart is that this handsome actor doesn’t look like many other people in the industry. He’s an attractive face that you remember. Hollywood has no scarcity of handsome men vying for roles — but what sets Zakhar Perez apart is that he’s a unique beauty, which makes him a more memorable Shane.

Zakhar Perez’s background is one that has been underrepresented. He has Mexican and Middle Eastern heritage, along with Mediterranean. In fact, Zakhar Perez’s own backstory reads like something from a Minx pictorial interview — he’s one of eight children, he swam competitively for ten years, he spent his weekends working at the family’s auto body shop, and he attended UCLA, studying biology with plans to pursue medicine until he caught the acting bug. It’s also refreshing that Zakhar Perez was open about his use of prosthetics for his Minx role, unlike some actors who play coy about the use of prosthetics when it’s obvious that we’re not seeing all of them. With an ever-growing list of credits, we all look forward to seeing more of Taylor Zakhar Perez in many more future roles.

Both seasons of Minx are now available to stream on Starz.