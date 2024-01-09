The Big Picture Fans were surprised to see Kaitlyn Bristowe celebrating the New Year with Tayshia Adams' ex, Zac Clark.

Tayshia responded by sharing beach pictures and receiving support from fellow Bachelorette Andi Dorfman.

Kaitlyn faced negative comments and denied cheating on her ex, Jason Tartick, at a recent wedding reception.

Many reality stars celebrated the New Year together. But fans of The Bachelorette were surprised by which alums rang in 2024 side by side. Kaitlyn Bristowe shared a video from her party revealing Zac Clark was in attendance. He was Tayshia Adams' final pick in season 16. They were engaged, but broke up a year later.

Kaitlyn and Tayshia co-hosted The Bachelorette seasons 17 and 18. They helped guide Katie Thurston and Michelle Young through their journeys to find love. It seemed like they worked well together, and might be friends. So it shocked fans to see Kaitlyn friendly with Tayshia's ex. But Tayshia isn't having a fit over the ordeal.

Tayshia Adams Enjoys Her Vacation Amid Rumors of Kaiyltn Bristowe With Her Ex

Tayshia posted a picture of herself lying on the beach in a red bikini, a video of the beach, and fruit on Instagram. "Did someone say somethin?!??" reads the caption of the Jan. 4 post. Fans showed their support for her in the comments, including another former bachelorette. "Pretty sure the smile says it all! Love you!" Andi Dorfman wrote. Kaitlyn was getting negative comments after fans saw the video of her counting down the New Year with Zac and other people from Bachelor Nation. She responded with a statement on her Instagram Story.

You would think by now I’d be used to the hate. I’m not. Your words hurt. Your shaming hurts. Part of me feels a little sad and honestly embarrassed for you guys because this shouldn’t be how you spend day 1 of a new year. You should not be this invested in someone you don’t even know or respect. It’s actually scary, and I know looking inward might be even scarier for you. But the bullying is next level. You are allowed to have opinions and feelings. But you don’t even know the truth, and your HATE should actually come with consequences. I truly worry about some of your mental health. It’s not OK. It’s Not. Please. Please feel ashamed of yourselves for treating someone this way who you don’t know. I did not kill someone. I had a party with some of my favorite people. Shame. On. YOU. Not me.

Kaitlyn is no longer engaged to Jason Tartick. Some of the comments accused her of cheating on him. She later denied that there was any cheating. Kaitlyn and Tayshia attended the reception for Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist's wedding of The Golden Bachelor. They were spotted sitting at the same table on Rachel Recchia's Instagram Story, according to Us Weekly.

It looks like the rumors didn't sour Kaitlyn on her big event. She made a reel of her Gatsby-themed party and shared it on her Instagram Story on Jan. 7. "Laying here sick has me reminiscing on my New Year's/housewarming party. It was so nice to be in my new home and incredible friends," she wrote in the caption. She also made a video saying someone used a fake name to "bully" her after trying to track that person down. Kaitlyn asked people to report the account. "Lesson learned," she said. "I'm done with the bullies. I'm ignoring them now."

