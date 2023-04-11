The Tasmanian Devil is one of the most iconic characters in Looney Tunes, first premiering nearly 70 years ago. Now, he is ready to make another jump to a feature-length film, with Warner Bros. Entertainment releasing the first trailer for the upcoming animated project Taz: Quest for Burger.

The trailer shows off the feisty Tasmanian Devil, or 'Taz,' voiced by Steve Blum (Star Wars Rebels, Cowboy Bebop). The trailer shows a bandicoot named Quinn enlist Taz's help after her father gets abducted by outlaws. Though Taz is initially reluctant to assist Quinn, he seems to be tempted by the significant offer of burgers that awaits him after the mission is complete. The film also features the voices of Hadley Gannaway as Quinn, Eric Bauza as Sid, Ian James Corbett as the father, Ely Henry as Aristotle, Kevin Michael Richardson as Butch/Emo, Jon Luke Thomas as Ned/Sam, James Urbaniak as Rocky and Kari Wahlgren as Melanie/Koala.

Taz: Quest for Burger is directed by Ryan Kramer from a screenplay by Bryan Condon and Jack Donaldson. The film is being produced by Mark Marek for Warner Bros. Animation, with Sam Register serving as executive producer. The project will be distributed for digital sale by Warner Bros.' Home Entertainment division.

Image via Warner Bros

The Tasmanian Devil Has a Long History in Entertainment

First appearing in a 1954 Looney Tunes short, the Tasmanian Devil has endeared himself to children and adults alike, and has become one of the most famous cartoon characters to ever grace the television screen. Known for speaking in often garbled jibberish and spinning around uncontrollably, Taz was first voiced by the illustrious Mel Blanc, who was the original voice for iconic Looney Tunes characters like Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Porky Pig, Yosemite Sam, Wile E. Coyote, and many more.

This will not be the first time that Taz has been seen in a feature film, though. He notably appeared in the cult 1990s classic Space Jam, playing as part of the TuneSquad basketball team alongside Michael Jordan. He would also be seen in the sequel, Space Jam: A New Legacy, starring Lebron James, and was voiced by Brendan Fraser in 2003's live-action film Looney Tunes: Back in Action.

Warner Bros. is set to bring Looney Tunes back to theatres this year with the live-action film Coyote vs. Acme. The film stars Will Forte and John Cena, but it is unclear if Taz will make an appearance. Taz: Quest for Burger will be available to purchase digitally on June 6, 2023, on platforms such as Prime Video, Apple TV, and more. The film will be released on DVD on June 20. The new trailer and full synopsis can be seen below: