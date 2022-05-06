TV networks have announced summer premiere dates for new and returning television series. TBS has announced the return of Chad, TNT will release the upcoming second season of Titans, truTV will release its new show 101 Place to Party Before You Die, and more.

TBS has announced that Chad is expected to return on July 11 at 10 PM ET. This 2021 sitcom follows the story of a Persian-American fourteen-year-old boy as he navigates his way through his freshman year of high school with the goal to become one of the popular kids. On top of all of this, Chad must come to terms with his mother’s new dating life all while dealing with his own cultural identity and the impact his endeavors have on his friendships and himself. How will things go for him? Check out the new season to find out!

A new series called The Big D will premiere on the network on July 7 at 9 PM ET. The Big D is a competition reality show featuring recent divorcees as they pursue new romance in the peaceful beach paradise of Costa Rica. What’s the catch? Their exes will be along for the ride. With 10 competitors, there’s definitely going to be some intriguing drama to spice things up on the show.

TBS will release season 2 of Love Life on July 31 at 10 PM ET. The romantic comedy anthology series Love Life premiered on HBO Max in 2020 and the story continues in the new season. The show follows different people from the beginning of their romantic relationships to the end, so this new season will be taking on a new character and exploring the different aspects of love and relationships. The format keeps things interesting, and who doesn’t relate to love and heartbreak from beginning to end?

TNT’s summer lineup includes season 2 of Titans, which will premiere on July 5 at 10 PM ET. Titans follows the classic Teen Titans as they fight evil and come of age. Everyone who loves these young DC heroes will love to see more of this unorthodox surrogate family battling side-by-side, so this is definitely wonderful news for fans!

truTV’s upcoming 101 Places to Party Before You Die will premiere on July 14 at 10:30 PM ET. This series, based on the best-selling book 101 Places to Get Fucked Up Before You Die, follows the classic travel show format. It follows hosts Adam Pally and Jon Gabrus as they travel across the United States to various destinations to experience the unique local life. Road trip lovers will want to put this on their list of shows to check out.

Both Titans and 101 Place to Party Before you Die will air as part of Front Row, a premium, limited commercial interruption content destination for select Max Original series and some TBS and TNT content.

This lineup is eclectic, so whether you enjoy a coming-of-age story with a superhero twist or want to see a battle of the exes with a summer backdrop, there’s something for everyone!

