The 2020 TCA Award Nominations Give ‘Watchmen’ a Whole Lot of Well-Deserved Love

Not even a pandemic can stop TV critics from having opinions. While there will be no traditional Television Critics Association press tour this summer, the TCA has still announced its nominees for the annual TCA Awards, with HBO’s Watchmen, Netflix’s Unbelievable, and AMC’s Better Call Saul leading the nominations.
In the gender-blind acting categories, Cate Blanchett, Regina King, Mark Ruffalo, and Rhea Seehorn are all nominated for Individual Achievement in Drama, while the Individual Achievement in Comedy nominees include Christina Applegate, Elle Fanning, Issa Rae, and Ramy Youssef.
Perhaps the most eclectic mix of nominees can be found in the Best New Program category, which pits period comedy The Great against Watchmen, NBC’s charming musical dramedy Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, and Star Wars/Western-infused The Mandalorian.
In a statement, TCA President Sarah Rodman said that “This was an incredible year for television, offering a variety of groundbreaking new series with fresh perspectives and renewed vigor for some veteran favorites. Although we sadly will not have the opportunity to gather to honor these creative achievements in person, we look forward to sharing our selections for the season’s top programs when the winners are unveiled later this summer.”
While there is no official date planned for the announcement of the winners, you can still check out the full list of nominees below.
INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America – FX on Hulu
Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable – Netflix
Regina King, Watchmen – HBO
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True – HBO
Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul – AMC
Jeremy Strong, Succession – HBO
Merrit Wever, Unbelievable – Netflix
INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY
Pamela Adlon, Better Things – FX
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me – Netflix
Elle Fanning, The Great – Hulu
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek – Pop TV
Issa Rae, Insecure – HBO
Ramy Youssef, Ramy – Hulu
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NEWS AND INFORMATION
60 Minutes – CBS (2012 Winner in Category)
Frontline – PBS (Eight-time Winner in Category)
Hillary – Hulu
The Last Dance – ESPN
McMillions – HBO
The Rachel Maddow Show – MSNBC
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN REALITY
Cheer – Netflix
Encore! – Disney+
Holey Moley – ABC
Making It – NBC
Top Chef All-Stars L.A. – Bravo
We’re Here! – HBO
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN YOUTH PROGRAMMING
Carmen Sandiego – Netflix
Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood – PBS Kids (2016 Winner in Category)
Molly of Denali – PBS Kids
Odd Squad – PBS Kids
Wild Kratts – PBS Kids
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum – PBS Kids
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN SKETCH/VARIETY SHOWS
A Black Lady Sketch Show – HBO
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah – Comedy Central
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee –TBS
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – HBO (2019 and 2018 Winner in Category)
Late Night with Seth Meyers – NBC
Saturday Night Live – NBC
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIE OR MINISERIES
Little Fires Everywhere – Hulu
Mrs. America – FX on Hulu
Normal People – Hulu
The Plot Against America – HBO
Unbelievable – Netflix
Watchmen – HBO
OUTSTANDING NEW PROGRAM
The Great – Hulu
The Mandalorian – Disney+
The Morning Show – AppleTV+
Never Have I Ever – Netflix
Watchmen – HBO
Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist – NBC
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA
Better Call Saul – AMC (2019 Winner in Category)
The Crown – Netflix
Euphoria – HBO
The Good Fight – CBS All Access
Pose – FX
Succession – HBO
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY
Better Things – FX
Dead to Me – Netflix
The Good Place – NBC (2018 Winner in Category)
Insecure – HBO
Schitt’s Creek – Pop TV
What We Do in the Shadows – FX
PROGRAM OF THE YEAR
Better Call Saul – AMC
Mrs. America – FX on Hulu
Schitt’s Creek – Pop TV
Succession – HBO
Unbelievable – Netflix
Watchmen – HBO
NETWORK TALLY
HBO – 16
Netflix –10
FX/FX on Hulu – 7
Hulu – 6
PBS/PBS Kids – 6
NBC – 5
AMC – 3
Pop TV – 3
CBS/CBS All Access – 2
Disney+ – 2
ABC – 1
AppleTV+ – 1
Bravo TV – 1
Comedy Central – 1
ESPN – 1
MSNBC – 1
TBS – 1
PROGRAMS WITH MULTIPLE NOMINATIONS
Watchmen, HBO – 4
Unbelievable, Netflix – 4
Better Call Saul, AMC – 3
Mrs. America, FX on Hulu – 3
Schitt’s Creek, Pop TV – 3
Succession, HBO – 3
Better Things, FX – 2
Dead to Me, Netflix – 2
The Great, Hulu – 2
Insecure, HBO – 2