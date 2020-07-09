The 2020 TCA Award Nominations Give ‘Watchmen’ a Whole Lot of Well-Deserved Love

Not even a pandemic can stop TV critics from having opinions. While there will be no traditional Television Critics Association press tour this summer, the TCA has still announced its nominees for the annual TCA Awards, with HBO’s Watchmen, Netflix’s Unbelievable, and AMC’s Better Call Saul leading the nominations.

In the gender-blind acting categories, Cate Blanchett, Regina King, Mark Ruffalo, and Rhea Seehorn are all nominated for Individual Achievement in Drama, while the Individual Achievement in Comedy nominees include Christina Applegate, Elle Fanning, Issa Rae, and Ramy Youssef.

Perhaps the most eclectic mix of nominees can be found in the Best New Program category, which pits period comedy The Great against Watchmen, NBC’s charming musical dramedy Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, and Star Wars/Western-infused The Mandalorian.

In a statement, TCA President Sarah Rodman said that “This was an incredible year for television, offering a variety of groundbreaking new series with fresh perspectives and renewed vigor for some veteran favorites. Although we sadly will not have the opportunity to gather to honor these creative achievements in person, we look forward to sharing our selections for the season’s top programs when the winners are unveiled later this summer.”

While there is no official date planned for the announcement of the winners, you can still check out the full list of nominees below.

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America – FX on Hulu

Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable – Netflix

Regina King, Watchmen – HBO

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True – HBO

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul – AMC

Jeremy Strong, Succession – HBO

Merrit Wever, Unbelievable – Netflix

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

Pamela Adlon, Better Things – FX

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me – Netflix

Elle Fanning, The Great – Hulu

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek – Pop TV

Issa Rae, Insecure – HBO

Ramy Youssef, Ramy – Hulu

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NEWS AND INFORMATION

60 Minutes – CBS (2012 Winner in Category)

Frontline – PBS (Eight-time Winner in Category)

Hillary – Hulu

The Last Dance – ESPN

McMillions – HBO

The Rachel Maddow Show – MSNBC

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN REALITY

Cheer – Netflix

Encore! – Disney+

Holey Moley – ABC

Making It – NBC

Top Chef All-Stars L.A. – Bravo

We’re Here! – HBO

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN YOUTH PROGRAMMING

Carmen Sandiego – Netflix

Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood – PBS Kids (2016 Winner in Category)

Molly of Denali – PBS Kids

Odd Squad – PBS Kids

Wild Kratts – PBS Kids

Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum – PBS Kids

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN SKETCH/VARIETY SHOWS

A Black Lady Sketch Show – HBO

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah – Comedy Central

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee –TBS

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – HBO (2019 and 2018 Winner in Category)

Late Night with Seth Meyers – NBC

Saturday Night Live – NBC

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIE OR MINISERIES

Little Fires Everywhere – Hulu

Mrs. America – FX on Hulu

Normal People – Hulu

The Plot Against America – HBO

Unbelievable – Netflix

Watchmen – HBO

OUTSTANDING NEW PROGRAM

The Great – Hulu

The Mandalorian – Disney+

The Morning Show – AppleTV+

Never Have I Ever – Netflix

Watchmen – HBO

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist – NBC

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

Better Call Saul – AMC (2019 Winner in Category)

The Crown – Netflix

Euphoria – HBO

The Good Fight – CBS All Access

Pose – FX

Succession – HBO

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

Better Things – FX

Dead to Me – Netflix

The Good Place – NBC (2018 Winner in Category)

Insecure – HBO

Schitt’s Creek – Pop TV

What We Do in the Shadows – FX

PROGRAM OF THE YEAR

Better Call Saul – AMC

Mrs. America – FX on Hulu

Schitt’s Creek – Pop TV

Succession – HBO

Unbelievable – Netflix

Watchmen – HBO

NETWORK TALLY

HBO – 16

Netflix –10

FX/FX on Hulu – 7

Hulu – 6

PBS/PBS Kids – 6

NBC – 5

AMC – 3

Pop TV – 3

CBS/CBS All Access – 2

Disney+ – 2

ABC – 1

AppleTV+ – 1

Bravo TV – 1

Comedy Central – 1

ESPN – 1

MSNBC – 1

TBS – 1

PROGRAMS WITH MULTIPLE NOMINATIONS

Watchmen, HBO – 4

Unbelievable, Netflix – 4

Better Call Saul, AMC – 3

Mrs. America, FX on Hulu – 3

Schitt’s Creek, Pop TV – 3

Succession, HBO – 3

Better Things, FX – 2

Dead to Me, Netflix – 2

The Great, Hulu – 2

Insecure, HBO – 2