‘Watchmen,’ ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Dominate 2020 Television Critics Association Awards — See the Full List

The Emmys aren’t for a few more days yet but that won’t stop Watchmen from achieving awards domination. Today the Television Critics Association announced the winners of the TCA Awards, with the HBO limited series winning four awards, including Program of the Year and the honor of the (gender-neutral) Individual Achievement in Drama for Regina King.

While there was no in-person ceremony to celebrate the winners, it was a pretty good virtual awards event in general for HBO, with Watchmen also winning for Outstanding New Program: and Outstanding Achievement In Movie, Miniseries, Or Special.

HBO, for the first time since the category’s creation, did not win for Outstanding Achievement in Sketch/Variety Series — instead, another HBO series, A Black Lady Sketch Show, took that prize, with the black comedic drama Succession winning for Outstanding Achievement in Sketch/Variety Series.

Schitt’s Creek, meanwhile, received dual recognition for its final season, with the PopTV show winning for Outstanding Achievement In Comedy while star Catherine O’Hara took the very-well-deserved award for Individual Achievement In Comedy. And The Last Dance, ESPN’s highly addictive 10-part look at Michael Jordan’s career, won for Achievement In News and Information.

After 36 years as the iconic host of Jeopardy, Alex Trebek was this year’s Career Achievement Honoree. And Star Trek finally, finally received the long-deserved honor of the Heritage Award, per the release, “in recognition of the groundbreaking series which brought the future to life—illustrating a unique vision that is equal parts hopeful and cautious as it explored issues such as bigotry, religion, politics, sexism, and human rights through timeless stories of love, war, intrigue, and adventure in outer space—with the help of a strong cast that was among the first to feature an African-American in a significant leading role.”

Check out the full list of winners below: