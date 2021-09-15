Today, the Television Critics Association announced the winners of its annual awards, honoring exceptional programs and performances from the 2020-2021 television season. Amongst the shows that won big at the 37th Annual TCA Awards are fan-favorite Ted Lasso, which grabbed three individual prizes, including Outstanding New Program, Outstanding Achievement in Comedy, and Program of the Year Award.

Besides Ted Lasso, the other big winner of the night is WarnerBros. Media, since HBO and HBO Max took a total of fours prizes homes. I May Destroy You creator, writer, executive producer, and star Michaela Coel earned Individual Achievement in Drama, while Jean Smart took home Individual Achievement in Comedy for her portrayal of Deborah Vance HBO Max dramedy Hacks. Rounding up the pizes is Mare Of Easttown grabbing a prize for Outstanding Achievement in Movies, Miniseries, or Specials, and Last Week Tonight With John Oliver taking the prize for Outstanding Achievement in Variety, Talk or Sketch for the third consecutive year.

The latest television season was not the only awarded at the 37th Annual TCA Awards, as The Golden Girls took home a Heritage Award. The NBC sitcom ran from 1985 to 1992 and starred Betty White, Rue McClanahan, Bea Arthur, and Estelle Getty. In addition, actress and entertainer Jean Smart also took home a Career Achievement Award celebrating the three-time Emmy winner body of work, including roles in series such as Fargo, Frasier, Legion, and Watchmen.

Melanie McFarland, TCA President and TV Critic for Salon, commented on this year’s awards by saying:

“Television came through in a big way this year, serving up some much-needed entertainment that was a welcome distraction from the real-life dramas of the real world. The fact that comedic shows reigned supreme at the 2021 TCA Awards is a testament to this. From the folksy humor of Ted Lasso and the sharp takes of Hacks, to the timeless laughs of The Golden Girls, this season’s offerings gave us plenty of reasons to smile in uncertain times. We are excited to honor these outstanding programs as we celebrate 37 years of the TCA Awards, and we look forward to being together again in person in 2022.”

Here’s the full list of winners of the 37th Annual TCA Awards:

Individual Achievement In Drama: Michaela Coel ( I May Destroy You , HBO)

( , HBO) Individual Achievement In Comedy: Jean Smart ( Hacks , HBO Max)

( , HBO Max) Outstanding Achievement In News and Information: Framing Britney Spears (FX/FX On Hulu)

(FX/FX On Hulu) Outstanding Achievement In Reality Programming (Tie): Couples Therapy (Showtime), Deaf U (Netflix)

(Showtime), (Netflix) Outstanding Achievement In Youth Programming: The Baby-Sitters Club (Netflix)

(Netflix) Outstanding Achievement In Variety, Talk Or Sketch: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO, 2018 & 2019 Winner In Category)

(HBO, 2018 & 2019 Winner In Category) Outstanding New Program: Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

(Apple TV+) Outstanding Achievement In Movies, Miniseries, Or Specials: Mare of Easttown (HBO)

(HBO) Outstanding Achievement In Drama: The Crown (Netflix)

(Netflix) Outstanding Achievement In Comedy: Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

(Apple TV+) Program of the Year: Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

(Apple TV+) Career Achievement Honoree: Jean Smart

Heritage Award: The Golden Girls (NBC)

