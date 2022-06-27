The Television Critics Association revealed today who’s going to host this year’s Awards. For the 2022 event, the TCA is taking a page out of the Oscars and bringing in not one, but three emcees who are also very talented comedians. Janelle James, Lisa Ann Walter, and Sheryl Lee Ralph all star in the ABC hit comedy show Abbott Elementary, and they’ll conduct the ceremony which celebrates TV’s best programs and performances from the 2021-2022 season across several categories. The 38th annual awards will take place in early August.

This year’s TCA celebration is a landmark event: It’s the first time in three years that the ceremony will be held in person – all due, of course, to COVID restrictions that took place since 2020. As usual, the categories are voted by the TCA’s membership of more than 200 professional journalists covering television. The 13 categories cover drama, comedy, miniseries, news and information, reality and variety TV, sketch or talk shows, and many others.

Not coincidentally, the show in which the three emcees star, Abbott Elementary, leads the nods for the TCA Awards with five nominations, including Outstanding New Program, Outstanding Achievement in Comedy, and Program of the Year. Other nominees include Ziwe Fumdoh’s distinctive talk show ZIWE, HBO’s hit series Succession, Hacks, and The White Lotus, Netflix’s Korean record-breaking series Squid Game, Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso, and many others.

Image via ABC

In an official statement, TCA President and TV Critic for Salon Melanie McFarland celebrated the return of the in-person event and praised the highly popular show in which James, Walter, and Ralph star:

“We are ecstatic to finally be able to gather in person again for this year’s TCA Awards, and we’re going all out with not one, but three talented hosts for the occasion. Through ‘Abbott Elementary’, ABC has revitalized the concept of the must-see network comedy, reminding us of the hope shows like this provide in challenging times. With these multitalented co-stars Janelle James, Lisa Ann Walter, and the eternally captivating Sheryl Lee Ralph, we expect the TCA Awards on August 6 to be in a class by itself.”

James, Walter, and Ralph join an all-star roster of hosts for the TCA Awards, which previously featured emcees like Desus & Mero, Kristin Chenoweth, James Corden, Terry Crews, Bryan Cranston, Conan O’Brien, Wanda Sykes, the Smothers Brothers, Key & Peele, and Bob Newhart.

The TCA winners will be announced in a ceremony held in The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on August 6.

You can check out further details on the event on the TCA website.