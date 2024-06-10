This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

After skipping last year's ceremony due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike, the Television Critics Association is coming back for its 40th edition, and they announced the nominees today. As expected, the voting members showed a lot of love for some pretty popular TV series from the last year, including Netflix's Baby Reindeer, FX's The Bear and Hulu's Shōgun. The winners will be announced in a ceremony a month from now, on July 12.

The biggest surprise from the list of nominees was the amount of nominations that two platforms received. This year, Netflix and FX tied in first place with the most nominations, with 16 nods each. Aside from Baby Reindeer, the Netflix titles that received nominations include thriller series Ripley, Mike Flanagan's The Fall of House Usher, revived comedy Girls5eva and even Pokémon Concierge. For FX, nods were given to underrated show Reservation Dogs, Fargo: Night Country and epic series Shogun.

In the main category (Program of the Year), Max comedy Hacks — which just scored a Season 4 renewal — is fighting head to head with Baby Reindeer, The Bear, Reservation Dogs, Ripley and Shogun. In the Oustanding Achievement in Drama category, Prime Video's hit series Fallout was remembered along with True Detective: Night Country. Rounding out the nominees are Baby Reindeer, Fargo, Ripley, and Shōgun.