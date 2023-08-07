The Big Picture Succession dominates the 2023 TCA Awards, winning Program of the Year and Outstanding Achievement in Drama for its gripping portrayal of a dysfunctional dynasty and conniving characters.

Rhea Seehorn earns Individual Achievement in Drama for her remarkable performance in Better Call Saul, while Natasha Lyonne takes home the Individual Achievement in Comedy for her honest portrayal in Poker Face.

The Trailblazer Award is given to The Carol Burnett Show, honoring its legendary status in sketch comedy and its influence on American TV history with appearances from entertainment icons.

The Television Critics Association (TCA) unveiled the winners of its 39th Annual TCA Awards today, celebrating the most outstanding television offerings from the 2022-2023 season. The awards were decided upon by the TCA’s membership of over 200 TV journalists hailing from the United States and Canada. While the TCA summer tour, including the awards ceremony, was canceled due to the ongoing industrial action across the entertainment industry, the organization took to the digital realm to recognize the exceptional talent and creativity exhibited during the television season.

Succession was the big winner, with the HBO | Max drama taking home the TCA's Program of the Year Award. The gripping portrayal of a dysfunctional dynasty and its fierce boardroom battles also secured its second consecutive Outstanding Achievement In Drama Award, adding to its ever-growing list of accolades. With its final season, Succession ended on a high note, fueled by high-stakes twists and conniving characters brought to life by a cast at the top of their game.

Among the other notable winners was Better Call Saul standout Rhea Seehorn, who earned the Individual Achievement In Drama award for her remarkable performance as Kim Wexler. Poker Face star Natasha Lyonne won the Individual Achievement In Comedy for her honest portrayal of crime-solving cocktail waitress Charlie Cale in the first season of the Peacock detective series Meanwhile, FX's The Bear secured significant wins for Outstanding New Program and Outstanding Achievement In Comedy.

A Trailblazer for Comedy

Image via TBS

A special moment was dedicated to honoring the trailblazing CBS sketch comedy series The Carol Burnett Show with the Heritage Award. This beloved series, which debuted in 1967 and aired for 11 years, solidified star Carol Burnett's status as one of the industry’s foremost comediennes. It also featured unforgettable appearances by entertainment icons such as Don Rickles, Lucille Ball, George Carlin, Olivia De Havilland, Rock Hudson, Cher, Joan Rivers, Betty White, Phyllis Diller, Jonathan Winters, Liza Minnelli, and many more. Throughout its run, The Carol Burnett Show won a staggering 25 Emmys and is widely regarded as one of the most important television shows in American TV history.

Melanie McFarland, TV Critic for Salon and outgoing TCA President, remarked, “This was a landmark year for television, as we said goodbye to several powerhouse series while welcoming a new generation of shows and stars into this highly competitive landscape. Whether established hits or first-year favorites, our honorees exemplify the strength of television and the unique depth that it allows creators to explore. Though we are unable to gather in 2023, we sincerely congratulate each of this season’s winners, and we hope to celebrate in-person in 2024.”

You can view the full list of winners from the TCA Awards below: