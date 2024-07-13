The Big Picture Shōgun and Hacks were the big winners at the 40th TCA Awards, taking home multiple awards in various categories.

The Television Critics Association has announced the winners of its landmark 40th TCA Awards, with two shows standing head and shoulders above the rest during the 2023-2024 television season. Each year, the organization celebrates the exemplary programs that debut within a season, as its membership of over 230 professional television journalists from across the United States and Canada vote for the defining series and stars in several categories. For this iteration, the big winner of the evening was FX's period piece adaptation Shōgun, which scored four wins from the five categories it was nominated in, while Max's standout comedy Hacks took second place with two wins.

Shōgun, which debuted in February, took the world by storm and became a viewership juggernaut, earning rave reviews in the process. The limited series, which is now exploring plans for a second and third season, took home the Outstanding Achievement in Drama and Outstanding New Program awards, as well as the Individual Achievement in Drama honor for Anna Sawai. Although Hiroyuki Sanada and Cosmo Jarvis led the show as the powerful daimyo Lord Yoshii Toranaga and ambitious, marooned Englishman John Blackthorne respectively, it was Sawai who stole the spotlight and made the story her own as the translator between them, Lady Toda Mariko. Alongside the smaller awards, the series adapted from James Clavell's novel by Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks also took home the big prize of the night - Program of the Year.

Also in the running for top honors, Hacks still came out with some major wins by sweeping the comedy categories. That includes an Individual Achievement in Comedy win for now two-time champion Jean Smart for her role as comedian Deborah Vance. The five-time Emmy winner continues to crush it alongside Hannah Einbinder in the smash hit, and she'll get even more time to keep making people laugh as the series is secured for a fourth season. Shōgun and Hacks were the only two programs to score multiple awards, but this also marked a big year for Richard Gadd, whose Netflix breakout success Baby Reindeer scored the Achievement In Movies, Miniseries or Specials honor. Other winners included the chilling Nickelodeon documentary Quiet On Set: The Dark Side Of Kids TV and Disney+ darlings Doctor Who and Bluey.

The TCA Awards Honor a Legendary Show and a Beloved Voice

The TCA also honored the work of David Lynch and Mark Frost with the Heritage Award for the legendary mystery series Twin Peaks. Debuting on ABC in 1990 with Kyle MacLachlan starring as FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper, the twisty series tracking the investigation into a homecoming queen's murder became so much more with dark secrets aplenty and elements of the supernatural that kept viewers guessing well beyond the show's initial two-season run. It scored two Emmy wins and a host of other nominations with a tremendous supporting cast, including Ray Wise, Lara Flynn Boyle, Sherilyn Fenn, Piper Laurie, Sheryl Lee, and Russ Tamblyn among its regulars and some impressive guests. The Heritage Award honors the long shadow the eerie small town still casts, from the viewers who continue to get enraptured in its mysteries to the media that continues looking to it for inspiration.

To cap off the celebration, Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Andre Braugher was honored with the Career Achievement Award in the wake of his tragic passing late last year at 61. Across a prolific three-decade career, Braugher did it all, beginning with a role on Kojack and building out to the enduring police procedural Homicide: Life On The Street, which would score him his first Emmy win. Many fans will recognize him as the honorable Captain Raymond Holt, but he was so much more, with another Emmy-winning turn in Thief and memorable roles in House, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, BoJack Horseman, The Mist, and The Good Fight, among many others. Even when not on screen, his powerful voice rang through in documentaries, specials, and even the Olympic Games, adding to his titanic life and legacy in entertainment.

The full list of TCA Award winners is available to view below.

2024 TCA Award Recipients

Individual Achievement in Drama: Anna Sawai (SHŌGUN, FX)

Individual Achievement in Comedy: Jean Smart (HACKS, HBO | MAX, 2021 Winner)

Outstanding Achievement in News and Information: QUIET ON SET: THE DARK SIDE OF KIDS TV (ID)

Outstanding Achievement in Reality Programming: THE TRAITORS (Peacock)

Outstanding Achievement in Children’s Programming: BLUEY (Disney+, 2023 Winner)

Outstanding Achievement in Family Programming: DOCTOR WHO (Disney+)

Outstanding Achievement in Variety, Talk or Sketch: JOHN MULANEY PRESENTS: EVERYBODY’S IN LA (Netflix)

Outstanding New Program: SHŌGUN (FX)

Outstanding Achievement in Movies, Miniseries, or Specials: BABY REINDEER (Netflix)

Outstanding Achievement in Drama: SHŌGUN (FX)

Outstanding Achievement in Comedy: HACKS (HBO | MAX)

Program of the Year: SHŌGUN (FX)

Career Achievement Honoree: Andre Braugher

Heritage Award: TWIN PEAKS

